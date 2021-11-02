Will Wisconsin face former WR Aron Cruickshank on Saturday?

Wisconsin has already faced one old friend this season in Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. But will the Badgers also have to contain one of its most dynamic returners in recent memory this weekend? Aron Cruickshank entered the transfer portal in early January 2020, about one week after UW's loss to Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native then proceeded to commit to Rutgers 11 days later and has evolved into one of the nation's top return specialists, as well as a contributing wide receiver for the Big Ten East program. Cruickshank, however, has missed the last two games after suffering a shoulder injury against Michigan State on Oct. 9. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano provided an update when asked about his receiver's status on Monday heading into Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN). "I don't know about Aron. That's gonna be close," Schiano said. "I know he wants to. He's been trying to, but there's a difference between want to and physically able, and we're never going to put a guy out there and risk their health if they're not ready to go."

Cruickshank's presence affects two key phases for Rutgers -- and also provides headaches for opponents. The first comes in special teams, where he continued his game-changing abilities seen at UW. Last season, he claimed the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year award and consensus first-team all-conference honors after bringing back 25 kickoffs for 671 yards (26.8 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. This season, Cruickshank's kickoff return numbers dropped prior to his injury -- 20.5 yards per return with no touchdowns on 14 attempts. However, he showcased his skills in punt return, averaging 19.1 yards on eight tries. That includes a 62-yard touchdown against Delaware, which helped net him a Big Ten co-special teams player of the week honor in September. Cruickshank also has been utilized more as a wide receiver in Rutgers' offense the last two seasons. He has hauled in 57 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for the Scarlet Knights. This season in six games, Cruickshank caught 20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. One of those scores came on a 75-yard reception against Ohio State on Oct. 2. Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was asked about what Cruickshank provides Rutgers as a returner and receiver during his progression. “Certainly, he's getting better, but when he was here, thought you saw it," Chryst said on Monday. "He's certainly got great speed. Along with it, there's a toughness to it and was a guy that could make plays with the ball in his hand. Then you see that continuing, and you see him continue to develop as a receiver, too.”

Wisconsin's kickoff coverage unit has given up big returns at times this season, and it currently enters the matchup tied for 80th in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.9 yards allowed per return). Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree sprinted 96 yards for a touchdown that opened the floodgates to 31 unanswered points for the Irish in the fourth quarter on Sept. 25. Last week, UW gave up a 44-yard return to Iowa receiver Charlie Jones on the opening kickoff, though the defense shut down any momentum with a 3-and-out thereafter. Chryst discussed that return by the Hawkeyes on Monday, but also applauded how the unit bounced back. “Everyone's got to do a part, and if you don't get off it, and if you don't close it down," Chryst said. "At the point where we needed to kind of win, we didn't. Then I thought the best part was I thought they answered the bell, came back and did a great job on the coverage. “But it's all part of playing the game, and often times you got one-on-one matchups, and you need to do your part in them. So many times it's if you do your part, it can allow someone else that maybe wins, you buy a little bit of time, and credit to them, they hit it." Rutgers averages over 12 yards per punt return, thanks in large part to Cruickshank's efforts, and on the flip side, it only allows just over four yards per punt return. That latter stat is good for 23rd in the nation. Opponents gain just 17.3 yards per kickoff return, good for 18th in the FBS. Chryst went on to describe Rutgers as "really good, well coached, and you see it in special teams." "They're explosive, and they play with great energy and effort, and so this will be a good challenge for our special teams units certainly," Chryst said. Whether Cruickshank suits up and plays on Saturday remains to be confirmed. Wide receiver Danny Davis told reporters on Monday that he still talks to his former teammate "a good amount." "When I see them plays on Instagram, things like that, I always reach out to him and salute him and things like that," Davis said. "That's my dude forever." Davis admitted it was "rough" seeing Cruickshank leave Wisconsin and a receivers room that was "a close-knit group" (Davis also said the receiving corps still is now). However, he is happy the former Badger is displaying his abilities. “It was for sure tough, but we also understand this game is a business, and everybody got to do what's best for them," Davis said. "I wasn’t mad at him one bit. He thought that was his best chance to do what he needed to do to show what he can do. So I'm glad he's making plays now, and showing that he's a big-time playmaker in the Big Ten.” _____________________________________________