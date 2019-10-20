The WIAA released its brackets for the 2019 state football tournament on Saturday. With that, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what Wisconsin targets fans should watch, along with predictions for all seven divisions. Note: This is not an exclusive list of prospects the Badgers are currently recruiting from inside the state.

DIVISION 1

Muskego safety Hunter Wohler (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

Group A (#8) Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (4-5) at (#1) Kimberly (9-0) @Kimberly - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Eau Claire Memorial (5-4) at (#2) Appleton North (6-3) @Appleton North - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) D.C. Everest (5-4) at (#3) Appleton East (6-3) @Appleton East - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Hudson (4-5) at (#4) Neenah (4-5) @Neenah - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) Milwaukee Bradley Technical/Milw Arts (5-4) at (#1) Bay Port (9-0) @Bay Port - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Manitowoc Lincoln (4-5) at (#2) Marquette (6-3) @Marquette - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Milwaukee Marshall / Carmen Northwest / Juneau / Languages (6-3) at (#3) Milwaukee King (9-0) @Milwaukee King - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Green Bay Preble (5-4) at (#4) Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (8-1) @Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) Madison West (4-5) at (#1) Madison Memorial (9-0) @Madison Memorial - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Arrowhead (4-5) at (#2) Fond du Lac (8-1) @Fond du Lac - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Sun Prairie (6-3) at (#3) Verona (7-2) @Verona - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Madison La Follette (6-3) at (#4) Middleton (7-2) @Middleton - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast (4-4) at (#1) Muskego (9-0) @Muskego - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (3-6) at (#2) Franklin (8-1) @Franklin - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Racine Case (4-5) at (#3) Kenosha Indian Trail (7-2) @Kenosha Indian Trail - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Oak Creek (5-4) at (#4) Mukwonago (6-3) @Mukwonago - Friday, 07:00 PM

Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction

DIVISION 2

Kettle Moraine offensive tackle Trey Wedig (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Group A (#8) Chippewa Falls (3-6) at (#1) Pulaski (8-1) @Pulaski - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) De Pere (4-5) at (#2) Hortonville (8-1) @Hortonville - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Green Bay Southwest (4-5) at (#3) Kaukauna (6-3) @Kaukauna - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Marshfield (6-3) at (#4) Superior (7-2) @Superior - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) West Bend East (4-5) at (#1) Brookfield Central (7-2) @Brookfield Central - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Cedarburg (4-5) at (#2) Menomonee Falls (7-2) @Menomonee Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Germantown (5-4) at (#3) Homestead (7-2) @Homestead - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Slinger (6-3) at (#4) Brookfield East (7-2) @Brookfield East - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) Oregon (4-5) at (#1) Hartford (9-0) @Hartford - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Monona Grove (4-5) at (#2) Waunakee (8-1) @Waunakee - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) La Crosse Central (5-4) at (#3) Milton (8-1) @Milton - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Holmen (6-3) at (#4) Watertown (6-3) @Watertown - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) South Milwaukee (6-3) at (#1) Waterford (8-1) @Waterford - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Milwaukee Reagan (7-2) at (#2) Wilmot (8-1) @Wilmot - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Kettle Moraine (4-5) at (#3) Waukesha West (6-3) @Waukesha West - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Badger (6-3) at (#4) Burlington (7-2) @Burlington - Friday, 07:00 PM

Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction

DIVISION 3

Grafton offensive tackle JP Benzschawel (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

Group A (#8) Lakeland (6-3) at (#1) Menomonie (8-1) @ UW Stout - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Hayward / La Courte Oreilles (6-3) at (#2) Medford (9-0) @ Medford - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Rhinelander (6-3) at (#3) River Falls (7-2) @ UW - River Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Mosinee (6-3) at (#4) New Richmond (7-2) @ New Richmond Middle School - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) Shawano (5-4) at (#1) West De Pere (9-0) @West De Pere - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Whitefish Bay (5-4) at (#2) Menasha (8-1) @Menasha - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Fox Valley Lutheran (7-2) at (#3) New London (7-2) @New London - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Grafton (6-3) at (#4) Ashwaubenon (7-2) @Ashwaubenon - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) McFarland (6-3) at (#1) DeForest (9-0) @DeForest - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Monroe (5-4) at (#2) Onalaska (8-1) @Onalaska - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Sauk Prairie (6-3) at (#3) Stoughton (7-2) @Stoughton - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Sparta (7-2) at (#4) Reedsburg (7-2) @Reedsburg - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) Union Grove (4-5) at (#1) New Berlin Eisenhower (8-1) @New Berlin Eisenhower - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5) at (#2) Plymouth (8-1) @Plymouth - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Pewaukee (5-4) at (#3) Whitnall (7-2) @Whitnall - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) New Berlin West (8-1) at (#4) Greendale (6-3) @Greendale - Friday, 07:00 PM

Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction

DIVISION 4

Waukesha Catholic Memorial tight end/defensive end Cole Dakovich (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Group A (#8) Northland Pines (5-4) at (#1) Freedom (9-0) @Freedom - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Black River Falls (5-4) at (#2) Baldwin-Woodville (7-2) @Baldwin-Woodville - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Little Chute (5-4) at (#3) Wrightstown (7-2) @Wrightstown - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Saint Croix Central (7-2) at (#4) Osceola (6-3) @Osceola - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) Campbellsport (3-6) at (#1) Kiel (9-0) @Kiel - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Winneconne (6-3) at (#2) Sheboygan Falls (7-2) @Sheboygan Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Ripon (4-5) at (#3) Berlin (7-2) @Berlin - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Xavier (5-4) at (#4) Denmark (6-3) @Denmark - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) Big Foot (4-5) at (#1) Evansville (8-1) @Evansville - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Brodhead/Juda (4-5) at (#2) River Valley (8-1) @River Valley - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Mauston (6-3) at (#3) Edgerton (8-1) @Edgerton - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Lakeside Lutheran (5-4) at (#4) Jefferson (6-3) @Jefferson - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) Obama SCTE (3-6) at (#1) Catholic Memorial (7-2) @ Catholic Memorial - Schneider Stadium, Carroll U - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Saint Francis (6-3) at (#2) Lake Mills (8-1) @Lake Mills - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) University School of Milwaukee (5-4) at (#3) Martin Luther (7-2) @Martin Luther - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) East Troy (5-4) at (#4) Kewaskum (5-4) @Kewaskum - Friday, 07:00 PM

Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction

DIVISION 5

Stratford lineman Ben Barten (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Group A (#8) Nekoosa (4-5) at (#1) Northwestern (9-0) @Northwestern - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Spooner (4-5) at (#2) Stratford (9-0) @Stratford - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Spencer / Columbus Catholic (5-4) at (#3) Bloomer (7-2) @Bloomer - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Saint Croix Falls (5-4) at (#4) Elk Mound (6-3) @Elk Mound - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) Peshtigo (5-4) at (#1) Amherst (8-0) @Amherst - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Omro (3-6) at (#2) Kewaunee (8-1) @Kewaunee - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-3) at (#3) Chilton (7-2) @Chilton - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Laconia (5-4) at (#4) New Holstein (6-3) @New Holstein - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) Marshall (2-7) at (#1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1) @Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) New Glarus / Monticello (5-4) at (#2) Prairie du Chien (8-1) @Prairie du Chien - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Arcadia (5-4) at (#3) Columbus (6-3) @Columbus - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Platteville (6-3) at (#4) Aquinas (6-3) @Aquinas - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) Brookfield Academy (5-4) at (#1) Lake Country Lutheran (8-1) @Lake Country Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) St. John's NW Military Academy (6-3) at (#2) Racine Saint Catherine’s (8-1) @ Kenosha Bradford - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Oostburg (6-3) at (#3) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1) @Cedar Grove-Belgium - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Lomira (7-2) at (#4) Horicon / Hustisford (8-1) @Horicon / Hustisford - Friday, 07:00 PM

Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction

The top Division 5 storyline has to Stratford, which has not allowed a single point this season. Yet, somehow, Ben Barten and his teammates were given a No. 2 seed in Group A. Kewaunee, which Stratford could face for the right to play in the title game, is led by Wisconsin commit Tanor Bortolini. Others: Vaughan Breit (Stratford) and Easton Kilty (Stratford). Stratford over Amherst Racine St. Catherine's over Prairie du Chien Stratford over Racine St. Catherine's

DIVISION 6

Mineral Point quarterback Isaac Lindsey (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Group A (#8) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4) at (#1) Regis (9-0) @Regis - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Durand (4-5) at (#2) Spring Valley (8-1) @Spring Valley - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Grantsburg (6-3) at (#3) Unity (8-1) @Unity - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Colby (7-2) at (#4) Cumberland (8-1) @Cumberland - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) Crivitz (4-5) at (#1) Abbotsford (9-0) @Abbotsford - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Pardeeville (4-5) at (#2) Manawa (7-2) @Manawa - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Coleman (7-2) at (#3) Bonduel (7-2) @Bonduel - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Markesan (5-3) at (#4) Auburndale (7-2) @Auburndale - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) Whitehall (4-5) at (#1) Mondovi (9-0) @Mondovi - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) at (#2) Mineral Point (9-0) @Mineral Point - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Osseo-Fairchild (5-4) at (#3) Lancaster (8-1) @Lancaster - Friday, 06:00 PM (#5) Darlington (6-3) at (#4) Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg (7-1) @Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) Ozaukee (4-5) at (#1) Racine Lutheran (9-0) @Racine Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Random Lake (6-3) at (#2) Saint Mary's Springs (7-2) @Saint Mary's Springs - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Johnson Creek (7-2) at (#3) Winnebago Lutheran (6-3) @Winnebago Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Palmyra-Eagle (7-2) at (#4) Cambridge (8-1) @Cambridge - Friday, 07:00 PM

Targets to watch and a prediction

Though not a Wisconsin target, Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner has a shot to break the all-time state rushing record during the playoffs. Mineral Point features Isaac Lindsey, who is committed to play basketball at UNLV. Regis over Abbotsford Racine Lutheran over Mineral Point Regis over Racine Lutheran

DIVISION 7

Group A (#8) Webster (4-4) at (#1) Bangor (9-0) @Bangor - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Augusta (6-3) at (#2) Blair-Taylor (7-2) @Blair-Taylor - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Clear Lake (5-4) at (#3) Turtle Lake (6-3) @Turtle Lake - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Pepin/Alma (5-4) at (#4) Eleva-Strum (6-3) @Eleva-Strum - Friday, 07:00 PM Group B (#8) Greenwood (6-3) at (#1) Edgar (8-1) @Edgar - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Athens (5-4) at (#2) Almond-Bancroft (9-0) @Almond-Bancroft - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Pittsville (5-3) at (#3) Gilman (7-2) @Gilman - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Loyal (5-4) at (#4) Hurley (7-2) @Hurley - Friday, 07:00 PM Group C (#8) Cashton (5-4) at (#1) Black Hawk/Warren IL (9-0) @Black Hawk/Warren IL - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Highland (5-4) at (#2) Potosi/Cassville (7-2) @Potosi/Cassville - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) De Soto (7-2) at (#3) River Ridge (6-3) @River Ridge - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3) at (#4) Ithaca (7-2) @Ithaca - Friday, 07:00 PM Group D (#8) Rosholt (4-5) at (#1) Hilbert (9-0) @Hilbert - Friday, 07:00 PM (#7) Hillsboro (5-4) at (#2) Lourdes Academy (9-0) @ - Titan Stadium - Friday, 07:00 PM (#6) Reedsville (5-4) at (#3) Brookwood (7-2) @Brookwood - Friday, 07:00 PM (#5) Catholic Central (5-4) at (#4) Randolph (7-2) @Randolph - Friday, 07:00 PM

