Who to watch and predictions for the WIAA state football playoffs
The WIAA released its brackets for the 2019 state football tournament on Saturday.
With that, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what Wisconsin targets fans should watch, along with predictions for all seven divisions.
Note: This is not an exclusive list of prospects the Badgers are currently recruiting from inside the state.
DIVISION 1
Group A
(#8) Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (4-5) at (#1) Kimberly (9-0) @Kimberly - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Eau Claire Memorial (5-4) at (#2) Appleton North (6-3) @Appleton North - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) D.C. Everest (5-4) at (#3) Appleton East (6-3) @Appleton East - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Hudson (4-5) at (#4) Neenah (4-5) @Neenah - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) Milwaukee Bradley Technical/Milw Arts (5-4) at (#1) Bay Port (9-0) @Bay Port - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Manitowoc Lincoln (4-5) at (#2) Marquette (6-3) @Marquette - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Milwaukee Marshall / Carmen Northwest / Juneau / Languages (6-3) at (#3) Milwaukee King (9-0) @Milwaukee King - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Green Bay Preble (5-4) at (#4) Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (8-1) @Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) Madison West (4-5) at (#1) Madison Memorial (9-0) @Madison Memorial - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Arrowhead (4-5) at (#2) Fond du Lac (8-1) @Fond du Lac - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Sun Prairie (6-3) at (#3) Verona (7-2) @Verona - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Madison La Follette (6-3) at (#4) Middleton (7-2) @Middleton - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast (4-4) at (#1) Muskego (9-0) @Muskego - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (3-6) at (#2) Franklin (8-1) @Franklin - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Racine Case (4-5) at (#3) Kenosha Indian Trail (7-2) @Kenosha Indian Trail - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Oak Creek (5-4) at (#4) Mukwonago (6-3) @Mukwonago - Friday, 07:00 PM
Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction
The Division 1 field is loaded with five teams - Milwaukee King, Muskego, Kimberly, Bay Port and Madison Memorial - boasting undefeated records. And two from that group - Kimberly and Muskego - played for a state title a season ago.
Bay Port is the favorite to come out of Group B, but a red-hot Marquette team, led by Wisconsin preferred walk-on commit Sean Timmis and outside linebacker target Riley Nowakowski, could present a big challenge. Before that, though, the Hilltoppers will have get through King, which features UW targets Jerry Cross and JaVaughn Byrd. Group A, where Kimberly is favored, includes 2021 running back commit Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire Memorial); three-star defensive end Cade McDonald leads Hudson in the same grouping.
On the other side of the bracket, an intriguing match-up between Verona, led by 2021 UW commit Jackson Acker, and Fond du Lac, which features 2022 target Braelon Allen, looms in Round 2. At the bottom, Muskego, which features four-star junior safety Hunter Wohler, could meet Franklin in Round 3.
Others: Matthew Schooley (Wisconsin Rapids), Gunnar Kilen (Verona), Adam Vandervest (Verona), Haakon Anderson (Verona), Dragan Kesich (Oak Creek), Jack Van Dyke (Neenah), Sam Jung (Neenah), Jacob Leszczynski (Muskego), Alex Current (Muskego), Tyler Pitcel (Mukwonago), Vinny Nigro (Marquette), Jake Novotny (Marquette), Joe Timmis (Marquette), Langston Robinson (Marquette), Cam Done (King), Amaun Williams (Riverside), Billy Johnson (Middleton), Tanner Wigand (Lincoln), Davis Heinzen (Lincoln), Jason Ceniti (Madison Memorial), Kabaris Vasser (Madison Memorial), Mitchell Bartol (Kimberly), Evan Buss (Kimberly), Logan Wilson (Kimberly), Conner Wnek (Kimberly), Brett Perronne (Kimberly), Caleb Frazer (Kimberly), Roby Symdon (Arrowhead), Dalton Elrod (Arrowhead), Joey Okla (Arrowhead), Owen Arnett (Arrowhead), Tyler Bittman (Arrowhead), Logan Geissler (Bay Port), Braden Doyle (Bay Port), Andrew Thomas (Bay Port), Isaiah Gash (Bay Port), Jayden Montgomery (Bay Port), Daniel Forystek (Bay Port), Max Meeuwsen (Bay Port), Gavin Meyer (Franklin), Brett Spaulding (Franklin), Elliott Harris (Franklin), Chad Schuster (Franklin), Grant Gerber (Eau Clare Memorial), Kameron Lee (Trail), Riley Kennow (Trail), Argjent Ismaili (Trails), Orion Boe (D.C. Everest) and Owen Konopacki (Sun Prairie).
Bay Port over Kimberly
Muskego over Fond du Lac
Bay Port over Muskego
DIVISION 2
Group A
(#8) Chippewa Falls (3-6) at (#1) Pulaski (8-1) @Pulaski - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) De Pere (4-5) at (#2) Hortonville (8-1) @Hortonville - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Green Bay Southwest (4-5) at (#3) Kaukauna (6-3) @Kaukauna - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Marshfield (6-3) at (#4) Superior (7-2) @Superior - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) West Bend East (4-5) at (#1) Brookfield Central (7-2) @Brookfield Central - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Cedarburg (4-5) at (#2) Menomonee Falls (7-2) @Menomonee Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Germantown (5-4) at (#3) Homestead (7-2) @Homestead - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Slinger (6-3) at (#4) Brookfield East (7-2) @Brookfield East - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) Oregon (4-5) at (#1) Hartford (9-0) @Hartford - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Monona Grove (4-5) at (#2) Waunakee (8-1) @Waunakee - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) La Crosse Central (5-4) at (#3) Milton (8-1) @Milton - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Holmen (6-3) at (#4) Watertown (6-3) @Watertown - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) South Milwaukee (6-3) at (#1) Waterford (8-1) @Waterford - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Milwaukee Reagan (7-2) at (#2) Wilmot (8-1) @Wilmot - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Kettle Moraine (4-5) at (#3) Waukesha West (6-3) @Waukesha West - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Badger (6-3) at (#4) Burlington (7-2) @Burlington - Friday, 07:00 PM
Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction
Group B is loaded from top to bottom, and it wouldn't be shocking to see any one of the top five seeds emerge from that pack. Included in that group are 2021 Wisconsin targets Ayo Adebogun (Homestead) and Hayden Nelson (Brookfield Central).
Group C features Wisconsin basketball commit Jonathan Davis, while Group D features four-star offensive tackle Trey Wedig (Kettle Moraine).
Others: Lukas Spencer (Kettle Moraine), Brett Boram (Menomonee Falls), Rashad Lampkin (Brookfield Central), Cam Devine (Brookfield Central), Connor Leffler (Germantown), Dylan Runkel (Burlington), Donovan Hunt (Brookfield East), John Champe (Brookfield East) and Hayden Doyle (Brookfield East).
Brookfield Central over Hortonville
Waunakee over Waterford
Waunakee over Brookfield Central
DIVISION 3
Group A
(#8) Lakeland (6-3) at (#1) Menomonie (8-1) @ UW Stout - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Hayward / La Courte Oreilles (6-3) at (#2) Medford (9-0) @ Medford - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Rhinelander (6-3) at (#3) River Falls (7-2) @ UW - River Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Mosinee (6-3) at (#4) New Richmond (7-2) @ New Richmond Middle School - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) Shawano (5-4) at (#1) West De Pere (9-0) @West De Pere - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Whitefish Bay (5-4) at (#2) Menasha (8-1) @Menasha - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Fox Valley Lutheran (7-2) at (#3) New London (7-2) @New London - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Grafton (6-3) at (#4) Ashwaubenon (7-2) @Ashwaubenon - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) McFarland (6-3) at (#1) DeForest (9-0) @DeForest - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Monroe (5-4) at (#2) Onalaska (8-1) @Onalaska - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Sauk Prairie (6-3) at (#3) Stoughton (7-2) @Stoughton - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Sparta (7-2) at (#4) Reedsburg (7-2) @Reedsburg - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) Union Grove (4-5) at (#1) New Berlin Eisenhower (8-1) @New Berlin Eisenhower - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5) at (#2) Plymouth (8-1) @Plymouth - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Pewaukee (5-4) at (#3) Whitnall (7-2) @Whitnall - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) New Berlin West (8-1) at (#4) Greendale (6-3) @Greendale - Friday, 07:00 PM
Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction
West De Pere, which lost in the Division 3 state title game last year, is a favorite to return to Camp Randall. The Phantoms, led by Wisconsin preferred walk-on commit Kerry Kodanko, could face 2021 Badgers' pledge JP Benzschawel and Grafton in Round 2. Whitefish Bay, powered by 2022 offensive lineman (and top UW target) Joe Brunner, is the No. 7 seed in Group B.
Moving from left to right, Group C features No. 3 Stoughton and long-time Wisconsin commit Jack Nelson. Whitnall is a dark-horse to watch as a No. 3 seed in Group D. The Falcons feature senior running back/safety Nate Valcarcel, who continues to hear from the Badgers.
Others: Joe Stoffel (River Falls), Sam Shutter (Plymouth), Ben Buechel (Eisenhower), Andrew Fenton (Menomonie), Devauntaye Parker (Menomonie), Anthony Valcula (Whitnall), Zach Hamilton (Greendale), Joey Giorgi (Grafton) and Jayden Jackson (Whitefish Bay).
West De Pere over Menomonie
DeForest over New Berlin Eisenhower
West De Pere over DeForest
DIVISION 4
Group A
(#8) Northland Pines (5-4) at (#1) Freedom (9-0) @Freedom - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Black River Falls (5-4) at (#2) Baldwin-Woodville (7-2) @Baldwin-Woodville - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Little Chute (5-4) at (#3) Wrightstown (7-2) @Wrightstown - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Saint Croix Central (7-2) at (#4) Osceola (6-3) @Osceola - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) Campbellsport (3-6) at (#1) Kiel (9-0) @Kiel - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Winneconne (6-3) at (#2) Sheboygan Falls (7-2) @Sheboygan Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Ripon (4-5) at (#3) Berlin (7-2) @Berlin - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Xavier (5-4) at (#4) Denmark (6-3) @Denmark - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) Big Foot (4-5) at (#1) Evansville (8-1) @Evansville - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Brodhead/Juda (4-5) at (#2) River Valley (8-1) @River Valley - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Mauston (6-3) at (#3) Edgerton (8-1) @Edgerton - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Lakeside Lutheran (5-4) at (#4) Jefferson (6-3) @Jefferson - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) Obama SCTE (3-6) at (#1) Catholic Memorial (7-2) @ Catholic Memorial - Schneider Stadium, Carroll U - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Saint Francis (6-3) at (#2) Lake Mills (8-1) @Lake Mills - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) University School of Milwaukee (5-4) at (#3) Martin Luther (7-2) @Martin Luther - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) East Troy (5-4) at (#4) Kewaskum (5-4) @Kewaskum - Friday, 07:00 PM
Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction
Defending Division 3 state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial finds itself in the Division 4 field, and it would be surprising if head coach Bill Young's squad didn't return to Camp Randall. The Crusaders are led by 2020 Wisconsin commit Cole Dakovich and 2022 linebacker target Langston Latham, among others.
On the other side of the bracket, Saint Croix Central features top 2022 target Carson Hinzman; Xavier is led by 2021 athlete Mac Strand.
Others: Ben Kruel (Catholic Memorial), Joe Sikma (Catholic Memorial), Rocco Pellegrini (Catholic Memorial), Joey Goetz (Catholic Memorial), Luke Fox (Catholic Memorial), Jim Schwaab (Catholic Memorial), Ben Wileman (Edgerton) and Max Lampe (Xavier).
Kiel over Freedom
Waukesha Catholic Memorial over Evansville
Waukesha Catholic Memorial over Kiel
DIVISION 5
Group A
(#8) Nekoosa (4-5) at (#1) Northwestern (9-0) @Northwestern - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Spooner (4-5) at (#2) Stratford (9-0) @Stratford - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Spencer / Columbus Catholic (5-4) at (#3) Bloomer (7-2) @Bloomer - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Saint Croix Falls (5-4) at (#4) Elk Mound (6-3) @Elk Mound - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) Peshtigo (5-4) at (#1) Amherst (8-0) @Amherst - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Omro (3-6) at (#2) Kewaunee (8-1) @Kewaunee - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-3) at (#3) Chilton (7-2) @Chilton - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Laconia (5-4) at (#4) New Holstein (6-3) @New Holstein - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) Marshall (2-7) at (#1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1) @Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) New Glarus / Monticello (5-4) at (#2) Prairie du Chien (8-1) @Prairie du Chien - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Arcadia (5-4) at (#3) Columbus (6-3) @Columbus - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Platteville (6-3) at (#4) Aquinas (6-3) @Aquinas - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) Brookfield Academy (5-4) at (#1) Lake Country Lutheran (8-1) @Lake Country Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) St. John's NW Military Academy (6-3) at (#2) Racine Saint Catherine’s (8-1) @ Kenosha Bradford - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Oostburg (6-3) at (#3) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1) @Cedar Grove-Belgium - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Lomira (7-2) at (#4) Horicon / Hustisford (8-1) @Horicon / Hustisford - Friday, 07:00 PM
Wisconsin targets to watch and a prediction
The top Division 5 storyline has to Stratford, which has not allowed a single point this season. Yet, somehow, Ben Barten and his teammates were given a No. 2 seed in Group A. Kewaunee, which Stratford could face for the right to play in the title game, is led by Wisconsin commit Tanor Bortolini.
Others: Vaughan Breit (Stratford) and Easton Kilty (Stratford).
Stratford over Amherst
Racine St. Catherine's over Prairie du Chien
Stratford over Racine St. Catherine's
DIVISION 6
Group A
(#8) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4) at (#1) Regis (9-0) @Regis - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Durand (4-5) at (#2) Spring Valley (8-1) @Spring Valley - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Grantsburg (6-3) at (#3) Unity (8-1) @Unity - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Colby (7-2) at (#4) Cumberland (8-1) @Cumberland - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) Crivitz (4-5) at (#1) Abbotsford (9-0) @Abbotsford - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Pardeeville (4-5) at (#2) Manawa (7-2) @Manawa - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Coleman (7-2) at (#3) Bonduel (7-2) @Bonduel - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Markesan (5-3) at (#4) Auburndale (7-2) @Auburndale - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) Whitehall (4-5) at (#1) Mondovi (9-0) @Mondovi - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) at (#2) Mineral Point (9-0) @Mineral Point - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Osseo-Fairchild (5-4) at (#3) Lancaster (8-1) @Lancaster - Friday, 06:00 PM
(#5) Darlington (6-3) at (#4) Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg (7-1) @Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) Ozaukee (4-5) at (#1) Racine Lutheran (9-0) @Racine Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Random Lake (6-3) at (#2) Saint Mary's Springs (7-2) @Saint Mary's Springs - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Johnson Creek (7-2) at (#3) Winnebago Lutheran (6-3) @Winnebago Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Palmyra-Eagle (7-2) at (#4) Cambridge (8-1) @Cambridge - Friday, 07:00 PM
Targets to watch and a prediction
Though not a Wisconsin target, Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner has a shot to break the all-time state rushing record during the playoffs. Mineral Point features Isaac Lindsey, who is committed to play basketball at UNLV.
Regis over Abbotsford
Racine Lutheran over Mineral Point
Regis over Racine Lutheran
DIVISION 7
Group A
(#8) Webster (4-4) at (#1) Bangor (9-0) @Bangor - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Augusta (6-3) at (#2) Blair-Taylor (7-2) @Blair-Taylor - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Clear Lake (5-4) at (#3) Turtle Lake (6-3) @Turtle Lake - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Pepin/Alma (5-4) at (#4) Eleva-Strum (6-3) @Eleva-Strum - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group B
(#8) Greenwood (6-3) at (#1) Edgar (8-1) @Edgar - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Athens (5-4) at (#2) Almond-Bancroft (9-0) @Almond-Bancroft - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Pittsville (5-3) at (#3) Gilman (7-2) @Gilman - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Loyal (5-4) at (#4) Hurley (7-2) @Hurley - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group C
(#8) Cashton (5-4) at (#1) Black Hawk/Warren IL (9-0) @Black Hawk/Warren IL - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Highland (5-4) at (#2) Potosi/Cassville (7-2) @Potosi/Cassville - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) De Soto (7-2) at (#3) River Ridge (6-3) @River Ridge - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3) at (#4) Ithaca (7-2) @Ithaca - Friday, 07:00 PM
Group D
(#8) Rosholt (4-5) at (#1) Hilbert (9-0) @Hilbert - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#7) Hillsboro (5-4) at (#2) Lourdes Academy (9-0) @ - Titan Stadium - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#6) Reedsville (5-4) at (#3) Brookwood (7-2) @Brookwood - Friday, 07:00 PM
(#5) Catholic Central (5-4) at (#4) Randolph (7-2) @Randolph - Friday, 07:00 PM
Prediction
Edgar over Bangor
Hilbert over Black Hawk/Warren IL
Edgar over Hilbert