BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what prospect could be next to join Wisconsin's junior commit list, which currently ranks No. 8 in the country.

Though T.J. Bollers hasn't come out with an official list of top schools just yet, the feeling is that Wisconsin is near or at the top. The four-star prospect, who is being recruited as an outside linebacker by the Badgers, has been to Madison four times since last summer.

“This was my fourth time at Wisconsin,” Bollers told Rivals.com. “Madison is like no other. There isn’t a better college town, and there are rankings that say that, too. It’s just a beautiful place and I love coach (Bobby) April, coach (Jim) Leonhard and coach (Paul) Chryst.

“I heard everything I needed to hear today. They have a great Engineering program, and that’s what I want to go into. I talked with players that are in the Engineering program, so, obviously, it’s doable. Meeting with the guys today they said they work with the academic advisors and they work with the coaches so classes won’t interfere with practice.”

Bollers currently has two official visits scheduled to California and Iowa State in June. Those two schools, along with UW and Nebraska, are believed to be the frontrunners in Bollers' recruitment. He would like to complete all five official visits in the spring/summer period and plans to graduate early.

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others