With one more potential scholarship left to fill in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com looks at the remaining options for head coach Greg Gard , who already has commitments from Chris Hodges , Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors .

After recent commitments from Louis Lesmond (Harvard) and Isaiah Barnes (Michigan), Wisconsin missed on two of its top remaining targets in the 2021 class.

With Lesmond, Barnes and Julian Roper off the board, Max Hrdlicka could be the next man up. The only problem? Gard hasn't seem him live and there's no guarantee of that happening in the near future.

"It was great to talk with Coach Gard for the first time," Hrdlicka told BadgerBlitz.com. "He said that the liked my game and wants to get to know me better. He said even though he's just looked at my highlight tape, there's a lot of stuff that I do well. He said I reminded him of Sam Dekker. That was exciting to hear.

"With Coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft, it was pretty much the same stuff that Coach Gard was telling me. He talked about the school and what the program has to offer. He told me that Wisconsin was definitely interested in me."

A Georgia 6A South all-state selection last season, Hrdlicka averaged over 17 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a junior.

"I'm really interested in Wisconsin," Hrdlicka said. "It's a great school and I would love to get an offer from them. Coach Gard really didn't say a time that he wanted to get me up there. He just said that when I'm able to, he wants to get me on campus.

Thoughts: Certainly no need to rush here, especially since Hrdlicka's only offer is from North Florida. But Gard seems to very interested in the late bloomer from Georgia, who was supposed to take a virtual visit with the staff last week.