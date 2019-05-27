Who's Next? A look at five Wisconsin commit candidates
Wisconsin is preparing for a huge month of the recruiting front with at least 11 uncommitted official visitors expected on campus in June.
So who's next go join UW's current six-man class?
Here is a look at five prospects who could join the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class in the near future.
No. 5 Outside linebacker Nick Herbig
The Badgers are looking to sign a big-time outside linebacker from the West Coast in back-to-back classes. With Spencer Lytle already on campus, position coach Bobby April is in hot pursuit of Nick Herbig, a three-star prospect from Hawaii. If UW can hold off UCLA and Washington, Herbig, who will visit officially the weekend of June 7, could be Big Ten bound.
"It's far from home and I’ve never been to Wisconsin before but I’m going to visit them in the summer," Herbig told Rivals.com. "It’s going to be hard to take an unofficial there so I’m going to take an official visit there in June. They have put a lot of guys in the NFL over the years, especially at linebacker. T.J. Watt is a guy I really look up to as a player. I want to get out there and see it for myself."
No. 4 Cornerback Max Lofy
