MADISON, Wis. – At some point in November, we think, the University of Wisconsin will return to the football field to continue its 2020 season. And when they do, the Badgers will have a quarterback pinch.

Currently on at least a seven-day pause of all football activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its program, the Badgers are dealing with a roster that is going to be limited for the next three weeks. Due to Big Ten protocols, infected athletes with COVID-19 must sit out 21 days of practice and competition.

