What to expect from OC Jeff Grimes from an alumni of his offense

In 2021, Jeff Grimes arrived in Waco as Baylor's new offensive coordinator. He had spent the previous three seasons at BYU and was coming off a decorated 2020 campaign, but was now tasked with installing his offense at a new program for the first time. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanan was a redshirt junior at the time. He'd played sparingly prior to Grimes' arrival, with fewer than 200 career passing yards. But his new play-caller was about to change that. "When he walked in that room, there was no doubt who our leader was," Bohanon told BadgerBlitz.com. "He’s a guy that, you can’t do anything but love and respect how passionate he is about the game. Guys buy in quick."

Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon. (Photo by Stephen Lew/USAToday)

Bohanon patiently waited his turn for three years, and in 2021, he was next in line. Under Grimes' tutelage, he flourished into a dynamic dual threat and helped lead Baylor to a Big 12 Championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. When all was said and done in 2021, he had thrown for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 62.9 percent completion while adding 323 yards and nine scores on the ground. Bohanon is one of several successful quarterbacks to play under Grimes, including 2020 Heisman finalist Zach Wilson. But the former Baylor Bear not only got to play in Grimes' system, he got to see how it was installed — the exact process the coordinator is currently facilitating in Madison. “I would say he just made sure each and every position group understood we’re going to be a very physical offense, we’re going to be very explosive and we’re going to confuse teams off the misdirection, the motion, the shifts, the formations," Bohanon said. "When he got there, it was big like, ‘Let’s go and hit the ground running. Let’s sit down, let’s meet, let’s walk through, let’s get the offense down so we understand what our brand of football is." Physicality is something Grimes himself harped on upon his arrival in Madison. "I mean, if a guy is out there and isn't giving his best effort, isn't playing tough and physical, turning down opportunities for contact, they're gonna hear about that from me and the rest of the staff," he said back in January. On paper, that should be music to Badger fans' ears: Wisconsin's offense was much more finesse-based under ex-coordinator Phil Longo, and very rarely if ever in his tenure did it feel as though the Badgers' offense could exert their will over opponents. Wisconsin was regularly manhandled in the trenches under Longo. Thus, getting back to Wisconsin's offensive roots of playing bully ball up front with an explosive ground game is on Grimes' shortlist of tasks to accomplish. According to Bohanon, Grimes is the man for the job in terms of instilling that physicality. "I mean you look at him, he’s huge. Shoot, his voice is one of the biggest voices in the world. Him as a person fits that," Bohanon said. “I would honestly say it starts with him and his mentality. Getting to know him, getting to talk to him as a coach, he’s a very dominant, aggressive, physical...Who he is, the way he looks, the way he talks, the way he coaches, that’s him as well." To Bohanon, Grimes himself is an extension of his offense. According to the quarterback, that makes it easy to buy into his philosophies. “He’s a guy that everybody is gonna love. You’re gonna wanna play for him. If you love football, you’re gonna love him because he’s crazy about football. One of the craziest coaches about football I’ve ever been around," he said.

"There’s no way to stop that offense if you can run the ball.” Gerry Bohanon on Jeff Grimes' system