What to expect from Marquette vs. Wisconsin
BadgerBlitz TV returns for with a great Q&A with Marquette men's basketball beat writer Ben Steele.
We break down all the stats from Shaka Smart's team and what's led the Big East program to a 7-1 mark early in the season. Plus, we discuss the players to watch (forward Justin Lewis and guards Darryl Morsell and Tyler Kolek) and keys for the Golden Eagles if they hope to pull off a win against the Badgers in the Kohl Center on Saturday (11:30 am CT, FOX).
