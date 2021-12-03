What to expect from Marquette vs. Wisconsin

We break down all the stats from Shaka Smart 's team and what's led the Big East program to a 7-1 mark early in the season. Plus, we discuss the players to watch (forward Justin Lewis and guards Darryl Morsell and Tyler Kolek ) and keys for the Golden Eagles if they hope to pull off a win against the Badgers in the Kohl Center on Saturday (11:30 am CT, FOX).

BadgerBlitz TV returns for with a great Q&A with Marquette men's basketball beat writer Ben Steele.

