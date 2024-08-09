With fall camps in full swing across the country, BadgerBlitz.com checked in with other writers from the Rivals.com network to gather information on players who transferred out of Wisconsin this offseason. The Transfer Portal Main Page is the hub where all national content will be hosted, just like for the FB Recruiting and BB Recruiting main pages. There is also a Transfer Portal Message Board, hosted on the national forums.

Advertisement

New school: Connecticut Nick Evers, who played last season at Wisconsin after he came to UW from Oklahoma, announced his intentions to transfer for a second time in April. Evers was a four-star prospect and the fourth-ranked dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school, according to Rivals.com. He appeared in just one contest during his freshman season at Oklahoma and did not play in 2023 with the Badgers. Evers will have three years of eligibility remaining at UConn. Insider report: As of right now there's an ongoing quarterback battle between the incumbent Joe Fagnano and Nick Evers. The feeling is that Evers didn't come to UConn to sit the bench and Jim Mora recently talked about his athletic traits and how he has a "rocket arm with touch." Right now the feeling is that he will likely win the job. -Richie O'Leary, Connecticut Rivals.com

New school: California T.J. Bollers, a former four-star prospect and one of Wisconsin's top recruiting wins over the 10 years, entered the portal on April 15. Bollers was a reserve for the Badgers over the last three years as an outside linebacker. He appeared 16 games at UW, largely on special teams. The Iowa native was listed as a defensive end of the spring roster. Insider report: Somewhat surprisingly for a newcomer, TJ Bollers has consistently worked with the first unit through the first full week of camp. Cal has been working through some injuries to its defensive line, but Bollers has been consistent in generating enough buzz to remain firmly as a projected starter. The coaching staff appreciates his football IQ and has pointed to that as being a reason he's been able to have such a seamless transition. The defensive line at Cal has needed some more talent and experience, and he has fit in well so far. -Matt Moreno, California Rivals.com

New school: Iowa State Reserve offensive lineman Dylan Barrett announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29. He was listed as the back-up center at times during the 2023 season at Wisconsin. Insider report: Barrett is one being discussed as in the mix for a two-deep spot at guard or center. The Cyclones are in good shape with starters established at two of the three interior spots, but Barrett is one in competition for the other. The coaches like the size and strength he brings to the table, along with experience from playing at Wisconsin. -William Seals, Iowa State Rivals.com

New school: Florida Chimere Dike took his 97 career receptions for 1,478 yards and nine touchdowns with him into the portal this winter. Last season (2023) was a down year in Phil Longo’s offense. He only posted 19 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown. A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Dike will have one season of eligibility for the Gators. Insider report: The connection between Chimere Dike and quarterback Graham Mertz has been clear since the former Wisconsin Badger stepped on the UF Campus. There is chemistry between the two former teammates, and Dike caught 47 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. I would expect Dike to start at the H position for the Gators' opening day as Florida welcomes Miami. -Jason Higdon, Florida Rivals.com

New school: UConn Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell, a two-year starter for the Badgers, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4. Last fall, Bell played in all 12 games and had 38 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown. A year prior, he totaled 30 catches for 444 yards and five scores. A three-star prospect coming of out high school, Bell will have two seasons of eligibility at UConn. Insider report: The Huskies went out and added several new wide receivers to the room this offseason, such as Skyler Bell from Wisconsin, but also TJ Sheffield from Purdue, Ezeriah Anderson from Iowa State and Sharmar Porter from Kentucky. As of now the feeling is that Bell, a Connecticut native, will be a starter to begin the season for the Huskies with both him and Sheffield likely to be the top two guys. -Richard O'Leary, UConn Rivals.com

New school: Indiana Trey Wedig, a former four-star in-state prospect from Kettle Moraine, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8. Wedig played in 10 games and made eight starts in 2022. Last fall, he was used in a reserve roll for the Badgers at right guard but played sparingly down the stretch. Insider report: Trey Wedig has reunited with his former offensive line coach Bob Bostad in Bloomington for the upcoming season. With Wedig appearing to have the starting right tackle spot locked up along Indiana's offensive front this year, a lot is being expected out of the veteran. The Hoosiers are hoping Wedig can bring his experience on and off the field for an offensive line that has been no stranger to struggles over the past couple of years. -Zach Browning, Indiana Rivals.com

New school: Michigan State Jordan Turner, a starting inside linebacker for Wisconsin over the past two seasons, entered the transfer portal on Dec.13. The former three-star prospect had 129 total tackles and five sacks over the past two seasons. Insider report: Michigan State is yet to release an unofficial or official depth chart, and it's unclear if that is something the new MSU staff under Jonathan Smith will do publicly (the previous staff under Mel Tucker did not), but rest assured, Jordan Turner is expected to play a large role at linebacker for the Spartans in 2024. The fifth-year player is an emerging leader for the Spartans. He joins an all-of-sudden deep linebackers room that includes returners Cal Haladay, Jordan Hall and Darius Snow, among others, along with fellow transfers Wayne Matthews III, Semaj Bridgeman and Marcellius Pulliam, in addition to the freshmen. Turner, who is a Michigan native, has been primarily playing the MIKE linebacker position thus far, early on in fall camp. It would be surprising to me if he did not start in Week 1, but regardless of if he does or not, he should see plenty of reps in the middle for the Spartans this season. MSU will certainly be rotating multiple linebackers in throughout each game. -Ryan O'Bleness, Michigan State Rivals.com

New school: Texas A&M Rodas Johnson, a starting defensive lineman for the Badgers over the past two season, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18. The former four-star prospect had 50 total tackles for the Badgers over the last four seasons. Johnson appears to be a rotational piece for Texas A&M on the defensive line this fall. A second projected depth chart has him running with the third team.

New school: Cincinnati Darian Varner, who battled injuries last offseason and played sparingly in 2023, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20. The veteran defensive lineman played in 2022 at Temple. Insider report: In what will in almost certainty be his first and only season at Cincinnati, Darian Varner is penciled in as the starter at left defensive end. He had a strong spring and was one of the overall better performers on defense. The Bearcats have already lost transfer Mikah Coleman for the season to an unspecified injury at right defensive end. So, Varner will certainly be counted on to log some big minutes. -Jason Stamm, Cincinnati Rivals.com

New school: Penn State Nolan Rucci, a former five-star tackle in the 2021 class, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4. He was the primary back-up to left tackle Jack Nelson over the past to seasons. Rucci did not log a start for the Badgers during his time in Madison. Insider report: Penn State is definitely excited to have Nolan Rucci on the roster. Since coming to Penn State in January he’s added around 10-15 pounds and more strength to his frame. The belief in the Lasch Building is that he was not fully developed in Madison and there is still a lot of untapped potential there. He’ll compete for a starting job at OT this fall, and even if he doesn’t win a starting job he should still see plenty of playing time as their top reserve offensive tackle. -Marty Leap, Penn State Rivals.com

New school: LSU It was believed that Gio Paez was not seeking a sixth year of college football eligibility. But in late March, the veteran defensive tackle announced his commitment to LSU. A three-year letter-winner for the Badgers, Paez appeared in 33 games with six starts in four years at Wisconsin. Insider report: Paez has a real opportunity to start for LSU in 2024, but he's going to have to earn it. He's coming in at what was arguably LSU's biggest position of need, so the opportunity is definitely there. LSU has only made it through four practices thus far in fall camp and still haven't hit full pads, so things are still very early but as it stands he's in the mix to compete for one of the starting defensive tackle positions heading into 2024. -Jefferson D. Powell, LSU Rivals.com

New school: Nevada Kaden Johnson, a former four-star prospect in the 2020 class, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5. He was the No. 1 player in Minnesota's in-state class in that cycle. As a reserve, Johnson racked up 22 tackles in 2022. Last fall, he had just five, including one sack. Johnson's transfer makes sense with outside linebackers Leon Lowery and John Pius joining the room via the transfer portal. Aaron Witt also saw snaps ahead of Johnson in the bowl game against LSU. Insider report: Kaden Johnson is slated as one of Nevada’s starting edge players and should see the field for 70-80 percent of the Wolf Pack’s defensive plays in addition to playing on special teams. Nevada is counting on him to be an impact player as it tries to rebound from back-to-back 2-10 seasons under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff Choate. Johnson said he’s especially looking forward to Nevada’s road game at Minnesota on Sept. 14 as his childhood home is less than 10 miles from the stadium. -Christopher Murray, Nevada Sports Net

OTHER WISCONSIN TRANSFERS THIS OFFSEASON

PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION FOR 2024