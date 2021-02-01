Wisconsin has completed just over half of its Big Ten Conference schedule, so it is a good time to take a deeper look into some of the on/off court numbers for the Badgers. Two things to keep in mind. First, the data isn't adjusted for which opponent players are on the floor. Two, the sample sizes may end up being small and not very meaningful. That is a problem for almost any college basketball related analysis, where even a couple of made three pointers for or against can have a huge impact in terms offensive or defensive efficiency.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to Aleem Ford (third from right) in a timeout during Wisconsin's 81-71 loss at Penn State (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Since Ben Carlson's injury, the Badgers have had an eight-player rotation during the B1G season. This first table shows Wisconsin's top eight players during the season. The different columns represent the time on (or off) the court, how many points the Badgers have scored, how many points the opponents have scored, how many possessions UW has had on offense, and how many their opponents have had. Off Eff represents offensive efficiency in points per possession (the NCAA average for the 2020-2021 season is 1.009 points per possession, according to basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy), and Def Eff represents defensive efficiency, also in points per possession. Difference represents the offensive efficiency minus the defensive efficiency – a bigger number here is better for the Badgers (the numbers might be slightly off because of rounding). The numbers used here have been compiled by @nuclearbdgr. (NR = Nate Reuvers, AF = Aleem Ford, MP = Micah Potter, DT = D'Mitrik Trice, BD - Brad Davison, TW = Tyler Wahl, TA = Trevor Anderson, JD = Jonathan Davis).

WISCONSIN BADGERS OVERALL Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off Eff. Def Eff. Team 730 1,294/1,131 1,197/1,197 1.08 0.94 NR On Floor 405.85 712/612 664/661 1.07 0.93 NR Off Floor 324.15 582/519 533/536 1.09 0.97 AF On Floor 470.25 842/783 789/777 1.07 1.01 AF Off Floor 259.75 452/348 409/420 1.11 0.83 MP On Floor 401.08 731/587 664/648 1.10 0.91 MP Off Floor 328.92 563/544 534/549 1.06 0.99 DT On Floor 574.17 1,014/897 951/953 1.07 0.94 DT Off Floor 155.83 280/234 246/245 1.14 0.96 BD On Floor 536.52 907/832 868/869 1.05 0.96 BD Off Floor 193.48 387/299 330/329 1.17 0.91 TW on Floor 424.8 728/636 679/689 1.07 0.92 TW Off Floor 305.2 566/495 519/508 1.09 0.97 TA On Floor 267.37 502/399 433/429 1.16 0.93 TA Off Floor 462.63 792/732 764/769 1.04 0.95 JD On Floor 425.3 787/644 697/704 1.13 0.91 JD Off Floor 304.7 507/487 501/493 1.01 0.99

So far this season, the Badgers have played 730 minutes of basketball, scored 1,294 points and given up 1,131 points. They have had 1,197 possessions on offense and on defense (not counting end of game possessions where teams were not trying to score). On the season, Wisconsin scored, on average, 1.08 points per possession, and given up 0.94 (remember that the NCAA average is 1.009). As noted in a recent article, the Badgers have been an even more efficient team with freshman Jonathan Davis on the floor. One thing to keep in mind is that the numbers above illustrate how the team has done when the player is on the court. One area of great interest for fans this season has been how the team has performed with the various combinations of the twin towers of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter on or off the floor.



POTTER/REUVERS EFFICIENCY Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff. NR and MP 117.62 218/152 197/188 1.11 0.81 NR In/MP Out 288.23 494/460 468/473 1.06 0.97 MP In/NR Out 283.47 513/435 467/460 1.1 0.95 Neither 40.68 69/84 66/76 1.05 1.11

For the first 13 games this season, Reuvers and Potter both started but usually one was replaced when the Badgers would make their first substitution, limiting their time together. They would similarly start the second half and play together for a short stint. Starting with the game at Rutgers, sophomore Tyler Wahl has replaced Reuvers in the starting lineup, so Potter and Reuvers have played together for less than two minutes over the past four games. One of the reasons for the large difference when Reuvers and Potter played together (0.30 points per possession, which is huge) is that UW's starting lineup dominated games against some of their non-conference opponents. Here is a look specifically in Big Ten conference games.

BADGERS IN CONFERENCE PLAY Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff. Team 450 743/724 729/729 1.02 0.99 NR On Floor 242.55 389/374 393/392 0.99 0.95 NR Off Floor 207.45 354/350 337/337 1.05 1.04 AF On Floor 298.7 497/517 498/493 1.00 1.05 AF Off Floor 151.3 246/207 231/236 1.06 0.88 MP On Floor 244.82 413/388 402/389 1.03 1.00 MP Off Floor 205.18 330/336 328/340 1.01 0.99 DT On Floor 384.48 633/614 632/627 1.00 0.98 DT Off Floor 65.52 110/110 98/102 1.13 1.08 BD On Floor 355.17 547/586 568/569 0.96 1.03 BD Off Floor 94.83 196/138 162/160 1.21 0.86 TW On Floor 270.15 420/440 424/433 0.99 1.02 TW Off Floor 179.85 323/284 306/296 1.06 0.96 TA On Floor 164.93 310/267 366/268 1.17 1.00 TA Off Floor 285.07 433/457 463/462 0.94 0.99 JD On Floor 276.27 490/417 446/452 1.1 0.92 JD Off Floor 173.73 253/307 283/278 0.89 1.11

As you can see in the table above, the Badgers' efficiency during conference play is much closer to NCAA average than their performance overall – a result of the level of play in the B1G this season. The sample sizes are also smaller, leading to some outliers of results. Speaking of small sample sizes, here are UW's 15 most commonly used five-man lineups.



LINEUP COMBINATIONS Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff. NR/AF/MP/DT/BD 83.12 138/113 138/132 1.00 0.86 AF/MP/DT/BD/TW 66.75 99/120 114/107 0.87 1.12 NR/DT/BD/TW/JD 59.88 81/77 93/98 0.87 0.79 NR/AF/DT/BD/JD 46.38 86/87 79/80 1.1 1.09 NR/AF/DT/BD/TW 45.12 77/70 70/73 1.1 0.97 MP/DT/BD/TW/JD 41.17 71/64 64/64 1.12 1.0 AF/MP/DT/BD/JD 40.95 83/72 71/69 1.17 1.05 NR/DT/TW/TA/JD 23.08 46/25 36/37 1.28 0.68 MP/DT/TW/TA/JD 20.05 51/19 32/33 1.59 0.58 NR/AF/BD/TW/TA 18 33/30 28/28 1.18 1.09 AF/MP/DT/TA/JD 16.45 39/16 31/31 1.28 0.52 MP/BD/TW/TA/JD 15.78 28/15 22/24 1.3 0.64 NR/AF/DT/TA/JD 13.28 23/17 24/22 0.96 0.79 NR/AF/BD/TA/JD 12.35 21/27 18/20 1.17 1.35 AF/MP/BD/TW/TA 11.82 19/24 17/19 1.15 1.3 AF/MP/BD/TA/JD 10.37 19/19 16/15 1.23 1.27

The two starting lineups used this season have played the most, and 11 of the 14 next most common lineups contain Davis. Again, these lineups are not adjusted by opponent in any way. One last set of numbers – just to take a peak at next season. Here are the numbers for the combination of Wahl and Davis.



WAHL/DAVIS EFFICIENCY Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff TW and JD 240.68 430/324 380/392 1.13 0.83 TW On, JD Off 184.12 298/312 299/298 1.00 1.05 JD On, TW Off 184.62 357/320 317/313 1.13 1.02 Neither 40.68 69/84 66/76 1.05 1.11