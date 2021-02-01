 Wisconsin's lineups have produced mixed results through 18 games.
What Combinations Have Been the Most Efficient for Wisconsin?

William Keller/Benjamin Worgull
Special to BadgerBlitz.com

Wisconsin has completed just over half of its Big Ten Conference schedule, so it is a good time to take a deeper look into some of the on/off court numbers for the Badgers.

Two things to keep in mind.

First, the data isn't adjusted for which opponent players are on the floor. Two, the sample sizes may end up being small and not very meaningful. That is a problem for almost any college basketball related analysis, where even a couple of made three pointers for or against can have a huge impact in terms offensive or defensive efficiency.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to Aleem Ford (third from right) in a timeout during Wisconsin's 81-71 loss at Penn State
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to Aleem Ford (third from right) in a timeout during Wisconsin's 81-71 loss at Penn State (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Since Ben Carlson's injury, the Badgers have had an eight-player rotation during the B1G season. This first table shows Wisconsin's top eight players during the season. The different columns represent the time on (or off) the court, how many points the Badgers have scored, how many points the opponents have scored, how many possessions UW has had on offense, and how many their opponents have had.

Off Eff represents offensive efficiency in points per possession (the NCAA average for the 2020-2021 season is 1.009 points per possession, according to basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy), and Def Eff represents defensive efficiency, also in points per possession. Difference represents the offensive efficiency minus the defensive efficiency – a bigger number here is better for the Badgers (the numbers might be slightly off because of rounding). The numbers used here have been compiled by @nuclearbdgr.

(NR = Nate Reuvers, AF = Aleem Ford, MP = Micah Potter, DT = D'Mitrik Trice, BD - Brad Davison, TW = Tyler Wahl, TA = Trevor Anderson, JD = Jonathan Davis).

WISCONSIN BADGERS OVERALL
Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off Eff. Def Eff.

Team

730

1,294/1,131

1,197/1,197

1.08

0.94

NR On Floor

405.85

712/612

664/661

1.07

0.93

NR Off Floor

324.15

582/519

533/536

1.09

0.97

AF On Floor

470.25

842/783

789/777

1.07

1.01

AF Off Floor

259.75

452/348

409/420

1.11

0.83

MP On Floor

401.08

731/587

664/648

1.10

0.91

MP Off Floor

328.92

563/544

534/549

1.06

0.99

DT On Floor

574.17

1,014/897

951/953

1.07

0.94

DT Off Floor

155.83

280/234

246/245

1.14

0.96

BD On Floor

536.52

907/832

868/869

1.05

0.96

BD Off Floor

193.48

387/299

330/329

1.17

0.91

TW on Floor

424.8

728/636

679/689

1.07

0.92

TW Off Floor

305.2

566/495

519/508

1.09

0.97

TA On Floor

267.37

502/399

433/429

1.16

0.93

TA Off Floor

462.63

792/732

764/769

1.04

0.95

JD On Floor

425.3

787/644

697/704

1.13

0.91

JD Off Floor

304.7

507/487

501/493

1.01

0.99

So far this season, the Badgers have played 730 minutes of basketball, scored 1,294 points and given up 1,131 points. They have had 1,197 possessions on offense and on defense (not counting end of game possessions where teams were not trying to score). On the season, Wisconsin scored, on average, 1.08 points per possession, and given up 0.94 (remember that the NCAA average is 1.009). As noted in a recent article, the Badgers have been an even more efficient team with freshman Jonathan Davis on the floor. One thing to keep in mind is that the numbers above illustrate how the team has done when the player is on the court.

One area of great interest for fans this season has been how the team has performed with the various combinations of the twin towers of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter on or off the floor.

POTTER/REUVERS EFFICIENCY
Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff.

NR and MP

117.62

218/152

197/188

1.11

0.81

NR In/MP Out

288.23

494/460

468/473

1.06

0.97

MP In/NR Out

283.47

513/435

467/460

1.1

0.95

Neither

40.68

69/84

66/76

1.05

1.11

For the first 13 games this season, Reuvers and Potter both started but usually one was replaced when the Badgers would make their first substitution, limiting their time together. They would similarly start the second half and play together for a short stint. Starting with the game at Rutgers, sophomore Tyler Wahl has replaced Reuvers in the starting lineup, so Potter and Reuvers have played together for less than two minutes over the past four games. One of the reasons for the large difference when Reuvers and Potter played together (0.30 points per possession, which is huge) is that UW's starting lineup dominated games against some of their non-conference opponents.

Here is a look specifically in Big Ten conference games.

BADGERS IN CONFERENCE PLAY
Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff.

Team

450

743/724

729/729

1.02

0.99

NR On Floor

242.55

389/374

393/392

0.99

0.95

NR Off Floor

207.45

354/350

337/337

1.05

1.04

AF On Floor

298.7

497/517

498/493

1.00

1.05

AF Off Floor

151.3

246/207

231/236

1.06

0.88

MP On Floor

244.82

413/388

402/389

1.03

1.00

MP Off Floor

205.18

330/336

328/340

1.01

0.99

DT On Floor

384.48

633/614

632/627

1.00

0.98

DT Off Floor

65.52

110/110

98/102

1.13

1.08

BD On Floor

355.17

547/586

568/569

0.96

1.03

BD Off Floor

94.83

196/138

162/160

1.21

0.86

TW On Floor

270.15

420/440

424/433

0.99

1.02

TW Off Floor

179.85

323/284

306/296

1.06

0.96

TA On Floor

164.93

310/267

366/268

1.17

1.00

TA Off Floor

285.07

433/457

463/462

0.94

0.99

JD On Floor

276.27

490/417

446/452

1.1

0.92

JD Off Floor

173.73

253/307

283/278

0.89

1.11

As you can see in the table above, the Badgers' efficiency during conference play is much closer to NCAA average than their performance overall – a result of the level of play in the B1G this season. The sample sizes are also smaller, leading to some outliers of results.

Speaking of small sample sizes, here are UW's 15 most commonly used five-man lineups.

LINEUP COMBINATIONS
Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff.

NR/AF/MP/DT/BD

83.12

138/113

138/132

1.00

0.86

AF/MP/DT/BD/TW

66.75

99/120

114/107

0.87

1.12

NR/DT/BD/TW/JD

59.88

81/77

93/98

0.87

0.79

NR/AF/DT/BD/JD

46.38

86/87

79/80

1.1

1.09

NR/AF/DT/BD/TW

45.12

77/70

70/73

1.1

0.97

MP/DT/BD/TW/JD

41.17

71/64

64/64

1.12

1.0

AF/MP/DT/BD/JD

40.95

83/72

71/69

1.17

1.05

NR/DT/TW/TA/JD

23.08

46/25

36/37

1.28

0.68

MP/DT/TW/TA/JD

20.05

51/19

32/33

1.59

0.58

NR/AF/BD/TW/TA

18

33/30

28/28

1.18

1.09

AF/MP/DT/TA/JD

16.45

39/16

31/31

1.28

0.52

MP/BD/TW/TA/JD

15.78

28/15

22/24

1.3

0.64

NR/AF/DT/TA/JD

13.28

23/17

24/22

0.96

0.79

NR/AF/BD/TA/JD

12.35

21/27

18/20

1.17

1.35

AF/MP/BD/TW/TA

11.82

19/24

17/19

1.15

1.3

AF/MP/BD/TA/JD

10.37

19/19

16/15

1.23

1.27

The two starting lineups used this season have played the most, and 11 of the 14 next most common lineups contain Davis. Again, these lineups are not adjusted by opponent in any way.

One last set of numbers – just to take a peak at next season. Here are the numbers for the combination of Wahl and Davis.

WAHL/DAVIS EFFICIENCY
Time Pts (UW/Opp) Pos (UW/Opp) Off. Eff. Def. Eff

TW and JD

240.68

430/324

380/392

1.13

0.83

TW On, JD Off

184.12

298/312

299/298

1.00

1.05

JD On, TW Off

184.62

357/320

317/313

1.13

1.02

Neither

40.68

69/84

66/76

1.05

1.11

When Wahl and Davis are on the court together, the Badgers outscore their opponents by 0.30 points per possession (or about 20 points over a typical 65 possession game for the Badgers). If the team continues to play as well with those two on the floor, the future will continue to look bright.

