MADISON -- The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and Week 8 depth chart on Monday ahead of their weekend matchup against Illinois.

UW designates three players -- inside linebacker Leo Chenal, wide receiver Jack Dunn, fullback Mason Stokke -- as questionable. All have been listed with head injuries.

Chenal and Stokke missed Saturday's game against Michigan State, while Dunn exited that contest with that injury.