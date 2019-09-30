News More News
football

Week 6 Wisconsin injury report: ILB Chenal, NT Williams questionable

Jake Kocorowski
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and depth chart ahead of Saturday's contest against Kent State.

UW lists true freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head) and nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) as questionable, while junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) will miss this weekend's non-conference finale against the Golden Flashes (11 a.m. CT, ESPNU).

Wisconsin downgraded tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) to out for rest of the 2019 season. The redshirt junior suffered the injury during one of Wisconsin's fall camp practices and had missed the first four games. On the released depth chart, redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson is now designated as the second-team tight end.

Preliminary Injury Report (Kent State)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

LB Leo Chenal (Head)

S Madison Cone (Leg/Left)

WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)

NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)


TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)



LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
Week 6 Depth Chart (Kent State)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)



DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

NT

B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 6-1, 205)

CB

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
