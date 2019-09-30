MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and depth chart ahead of Saturday's contest against Kent State.

UW lists true freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head) and nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) as questionable, while junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) will miss this weekend's non-conference finale against the Golden Flashes (11 a.m. CT, ESPNU).

Wisconsin downgraded tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) to out for rest of the 2019 season. The redshirt junior suffered the injury during one of Wisconsin's fall camp practices and had missed the first four games. On the released depth chart, redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson is now designated as the second-team tight end.