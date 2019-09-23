From the Badgers' outside linebackers to Northwestern's offense and the UW kicking game, here are some highlights from the press conference:

*On Zack Baun's development:

“He’s grown in so many ways. People are noticing probably maybe the growth on the field right now, but what came first was growing as a person and figuring out this whole thing. He’s done a great job of maximizing from the minute we got back from winter break and after the bowl game. He was committed to maximizing this year and being a great leader, and I think he’s done all that. I think he’s playing with confidence, and he’s having fun playing, and he’s trusting himself. It’s been impressive. It’s been fun.

“You know what’s neat is when other guys come back. T.J. [Watt] and Leon [Jacobs] were back the other day, and they’re asking about him, because he was young when he was in [the outside linebackers room]. Vince Biegel was there this summer, and they’ve been impressed just seeing how he’s matured."

*On the outside linebackers opposite Baun:

“I think that Izayah [Green-May] was giving us some things. Izayah’s, it was his first meaningful snaps, and I think Noah [Burks]’s done a really godo job. Noah’s been really consistent, and yet they’re at a different point right now. You can trust them, and Tyler Johnson, we know what we’re going to get out of him, and it’s good. You appreciate that.

"I think as I go through it, that that answers it. You’re going to need more than two, and yet, I like what each one can bring, and they’ve got to keep growing. Zack does, everyone on this team has to keep improving, and boy there’s a lot of room for growth, and we got to make sure we’re doing that.”

*On way running the ball against Northwestern has been difficult over the years:

"I think it’s a really really good defense, and I think it starts with, they've got good players. I think you guys know I got a ton of respect for ‘Hank' [Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz]. I’ve always thought [he’s] a really good defensive coach. They’re coached well, and I think their players know and understand and trust what they’re doing. This year they’ve got eight returning starters from a good defense, and you’re right, every year, and I think that’s when you play this team in general. You’re going to have to earn everything that you get. They’re tough, they’re physical. You got to work for it, and you’ve got to earn it.”

*Does Collin Wilder for one half become a pretty important player with Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson sitting due to targeting penalties assessed against them?

“When he came in, [he] did some good things. His week this week will be a little bit different week of preparation, but absolutely. That whole group, it’s going to be important. What I like about them is they’re not just now starting to do it. I think they’ve done a good job of preparing, certainly different circumstances, but preparing so it’s not like Collin doesn’t have to change what he’s doing. There’s just a little bit more certainty.”

*On the targeting rule, does Chryst like how it is working right now, and any changes or tweaks he would make to the system?

“I think certainly what led to it all is good. Nobody wants to see injuries and if we can make the game, we’re playing smarter, that’s good stuff. I think there’s always been, and you appreciate this as a coach, there have been conversations. We spend a lot of time in the offseason in our meetings talking about how do we make this better?

"The intended rule and purpose behind it, I think everyone would agree with. Then anytime you get into, 'How does this apply?' I think there are times where there are unintended consequences.”

*On running back room pushing themselves to goal of being the best in the country:

“I think that one, it starts with the leaders in that room, and we’ve got some really good leaders in that room. Certainly, ‘JT’ [Jonathan Taylor] is that. The way that he works, the way he approaches sets a really good standard. Garrett Groshek has a ton of respect, not just in that room, on this whole team.

“Then you have other guys -- Bradrick [Shaw]'s been around, Mason Stokke -- I think [running backs coach John] Settle’s done a great job with that room. I think when they all came here, they know there’s a great tradition and there’s been a certain standard set -- so I think there is a goal to try to make, to be able to live up to that. I think where they’re best is just they all truly care about each other and they work together, and they know that as much as they want to be that, what they’re saying, they care most about the team.”

*On left tackle Cole Van Lanen and his progression through the years (and how he handled 2018’s role with so many reps):

“We were really excited when Cole came here, and it has been fun to see his progression. I thought he handled last year really well. Part of it’s, kind of what we’re talking about with the running back room, there’s a lot respect for the guys that were playing, and I think also, he knew he was going to get a lot of snaps. Yet, he’s really now one of the leaders. Last year, [he had] more of a complementary role, so I think that’s been good for him to have to do and it’s been good for him to be able to do that. He and Tyler, eyes are going to start looking at them, and I think he’s handled it well.”

*On the presence of healthy defensive ends Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk through three games and how they've been able to help make the defense better:

“Obviously, and you know, it’s been good having them. I think it’s also, I’ve been impressed too with how 'Henny’s' [Matt Henningsen] been playing and progressing. Fortunate for a guy like Keeanu [Benton] who comes in and he’s around those guys. I think they’ve been doing some good, and yet I do believe that there’s more in them. That’s the fun part, because I think they feel the same way. In time, we got a chance to get Bryson [Williams] back. That will be good. You know that you’re going to need depth, especially as you’re in to conference play, but it’s great having them. Really good.”

*What is Chryst's level of concern at field goal kicking at this point moving forward? Do you feel he has to handle situations differently when you may use a field goal kicker depending upon where UW is on the field?

“Yeah, we know the stat. I think if I’m right, I don’t know if there’s been, how many kickers have been where they’ve made two 50-yard field goals in their career? We’ve put him into situations that I think the last one was a 49[-yard field goal]. We took the sack on that one. It’s longer, hits the upright. The other one, end of the half versus Central Michigan. I think that was a 50, or a deep one, and didn’t get them. But I like the way that he’s been working at it, and I do have a lot of confidence in him.”

*How Northwestern could challenge Wisconsin run defense with redshirt freshman running back Drake Anderson and a mobile quarterback in Hunter Johnson?

“Good running back, right, and obviously the quarterback's mobile. Again, they are really well coached. Their schemes, they know what they’re doing and the kids know them. They’ve got good players. When you’ve got good players that know and can execute the scheme, and it’s built on stressing on you, everyone’s got to play good assignment football. All the things you hear it each week, but it’s all true. They can hurt you running the ball, and they can hurt you throwing the ball. That’s the test, right? That’s the opportunity, and you know what, they’ll attack you differently than anyone else has to this point, right? So you don’t know what you’re going to get. You got to play good sound defense, and it takes everyone.”