Week 5 Wisconsin Badgers injury report: Bryson Williams questionable
MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and Week 5 depth chart on Monday morning.
UW upgraded nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) to questionable for Saturday's matchup against Northwestern (11 a.m. CT, ABC). The sophomore has missed the past two games. Joining him with that designation is junior safety Madison Cone (left leg).
Offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left leg) and outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm), both questionable last week, were taken off the injury report. Running back Garrett Groshek, who left Saturday's game against Michigan with a right leg injury, is not listed.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
S Madison Cone (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)
|
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
DEPTH CHART UPDATES
With Williams listed as questionable, Wisconsin returned him to his normal first-team nose tackle slot prior to his injury. True freshman Keeanu Benton, who started two games in place of the sophomore, is now designated as No. 2 at that position.
Despite having to miss the first two quarters against Northwestern this upcoming Saturday, both Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson are listed as the first-team safeties. Though listed as questionable, UW still denotes Cone in the two-deep in the defensive backfield.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)
|
G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)
C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)
|
G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)
|
M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)
|
Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-FR | 6-6, 224)
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
LG
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
RG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)
|
D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)
|
M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)
|
NT
|
B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)
|
K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)
|
D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)
|
T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)
|
ILB
|
C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)
|
L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)
|
OLB
|
I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)
|
N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)
|
SS
|
R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)
|
C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)
|
M. Cone (JR | 5-9, 182)
|
CB
|
D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)
|
R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)
|
P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)
|
H
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)