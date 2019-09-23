MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and Week 5 depth chart on Monday morning.

UW upgraded nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) to questionable for Saturday's matchup against Northwestern (11 a.m. CT, ABC). The sophomore has missed the past two games. Joining him with that designation is junior safety Madison Cone (left leg).

Offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left leg) and outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm), both questionable last week, were taken off the injury report. Running back Garrett Groshek, who left Saturday's game against Michigan with a right leg injury, is not listed.