“I think they’ve played two different styles of offense and will be a little bit different so there will be some things that we’ve seen and we’re going to recognize. Then there’ll be some new looks for us.”

“Yeah you see some new faces, and you certainly see a talented group," Chryst said. "I think, too, this year, they played two different types and styles of offense. You’re projecting it a little bit and yet there are enough, you recognize a lot of the same players and so they’ve always done a good job of playing a lot of guys. So you certainly have them on film and tape.

Then there's also Michigan's defense, who despite having to replace the NFL-bound Rashan Gary, Devin Bush and Chase Winovich , still has coordinator Don Brown leading the unit.

"Yet, you’ve got to understand what a team’s trying to do, kind of what’s their base for lack of a better term," Chryst said. "You know you’re going to see things that you’re not seeing on film, and that’s part of it. You’ve got to be able to adjust within the flow of a game or fact on a play. I think that’s the challenge that everyone faces at this point in the year.”

When working to prepare for this new-look scheme just two games into the season, Chryst noted that whether on offense, on defense or special teams, that they are "not seeing it all."

During the offseason, the Wolverines brought in Josh Gattis as their new offensive coordinator. Michigan is averaging nearly 400 yards per game and has converted 48 percent of its third downs in two games.

“I like what they’ve done to this point, and we know that we’ll be challenged in so many different ways throughout the course of the season," Chryst said. "But I like where they’re at right now, and I like where they’re at going into this game.”

Of course, Michigan became a popular topics with the Top-15 matchup forthcoming on Saturday morning (11 a.m. CT, FOX). When asked if he has a good sense of how good his team is two games in or if this contest is yet another litmus test, Chryst said they have to play the entire season that experiences a range of emotions from highs to lows.

Here are a few more quotes from Chryst on a variety of different topics:

*On the growth on and off the field from wide receiver Danny Davis in last year, he believes one area that's helped the junior was having a full summer to really workout and train.

“Like anything, he knows himself better, he knows the game better, and with that comes some confidence and understanding how to better approach things. I’ve loved the way that he’s grown and handled himself, but I think it’s all those [factors]. You kind of combine it, and I think it’s a good room right now. [Wide receiver coach Ted] Gilmore’s done a really nice job. A.J. [Taylor]’s older, and KP’s [Kendric Pryor] older, and getting ‘Q’ [Quintez Cephus] back, and Jack Dunn and ‘Krum’ [Adam Krumholz] -- it’s a good room, so I think they help each other as well.”

*On junior quarterback Jack Coan and his distribution of passes and looking for guys that are open:

“I’ve felt like he’s been pretty good on it. I don’t get a sense that he’s trying to force. Sometimes you see that when they’re forcing things, and I think he’s handling it pretty well, actually.”

*On outside linebacker Zack Baun and if Chryst has seen a different mentality from last year?

“Last year [at] this time, Zack’s just probably learning how to be a starter. I think Zack has done a great job from the end of last season to now of kind of taking advantage of every day to make his last year the best it can be. You’re taught that, and you want everyone to do that. But I really believe, and I think I’m seeing that he’s truly doing that, and it’s been fun to see. He’s been within himself but more vocal. Clearly one of our leaders. He’s enjoying every day and every bit of it, and I think it’s a guy that’s truly kind of all-in to this year and making the most of it and doing it in an admirable way, and that’s just locking into each day. I think he’s grown tremendously.”

*On true freshman Leo Chenal and what the inside linebacker has done to put himself in position for his playing time:

“He’s worked and he’s made plays. It helped, he took advantage of coming early so he was here in the spring. He got a lot of work this spring, and [inside linebackers coach Bob] Bostad has done a really nice job of bringing him along and putting him in. Especially in spring ball and fall camp, he loves playing the game and he will work at it. Again, there’s a good room. There’s a lot to learn and Chris [Orr], he’s helpful and Mikey’s [Mike Maskalunas] helpful. Jack Sanborn’s helped him and so there’s a guy that obviously we’re excited about the talent that he has, and love the fact that playing the game is important to him. He loves it and he works, and he’s taking advantage of all the opportunities for growth, and he’s fun to be around.”

*On what he learned about David Moorman and Tyler Beach from the Central Michigan game:

“You know a lot about them. We’re with them all the time, but then when you get put in game situations, you want to see, is it the same person? I think they were, and they didn’t morph into someone different. The moment didn’t get big on them. Like we said, we know the tests are different each week, and certainly as you get into conference play, we anticipate the tests being harder and more challenging, but I’ve liked the way they’ve worked. They’ve done a lot of different things and so I think that helps whenever you have to shuffle. It’s not like the first time they’re being asked to do something.”

*On tight end Zander Neuville's injury and how it hit Chryst:

“You feel terrible for him, and yet he’s the one that probably helped me the quickest. There was a ‘no regret’ in giving it a shot. I think there’s also, though, that it’s a great example of someone that’s, ever since I’ve known him, been around him, he’s been kind of an all-in guy. When he is all in, he goes.

“Yet, there is a finality to what all has happened with him, but there’s also, I think, an excitement of now he knows. I think Zander, he’s a talented football player, so for him to continue playing and pursue the possibility of playing after college was a real thing. Yet he also covered himself really well. He’s smart as can be, and I think now there’s, ‘OK football is done.’ He’s, I think, can be and should be excited about what’s coming.

"He’s interviewing at a ton of different med schools, and I don’t know much about that deal. When talking to him, he’ll be highly recruited. I think there is an excitement to, ‘Alright, this is what my future is going to be,’ and embracing it, and so you appreciate and you learn a lot seeing guys go through what obviously is frustrating. He knows it well. He knows the road to recovery, and yet, he’s going to be really successful because that’s just a hurdle. It doesn’t stop him. I wish for him and for our team it’d have been a different narrative, but it’s hard not to be excited for him. You know the best is still yet to come for him."