News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 11:30:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 4 in-state Blitz: 2020 Whitnall safety Nate Valcarcel

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

HALES CORNERS - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Whitnall High School, where Wisconsin target Nate Valcarcel and the Falcons hosted South Milwaukee.

WEEK 1: HUNTER WOHLER | WEEK 2: COLE DAKOVICH | WEEK 3: JERRY CROSS AND CAM DONE | WEEK 3: CHIMERE DIKE |

Valcarcel, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety/running back rushed for 220 yards and scored three touchdowns during Whitnall's 42-0 victory.

***Full analysis and insight from Nate Valcarcel's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}