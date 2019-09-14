Week 4 in-state Blitz: 2020 Whitnall safety Nate Valcarcel
HALES CORNERS - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Whitnall High School, where Wisconsin target Nate Valcarcel and the Falcons hosted South Milwaukee.
Valcarcel, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety/running back rushed for 220 yards and scored three touchdowns during Whitnall's 42-0 victory.
