*On Nakia Watson’s biggest jump in last year and how he can contribute to the team this season:

“I think Nakia did have a good night and good start, and I think the biggest jump has probably just been his combination of understanding what he’s being asked to do, and then I think confidence in himself. I loved his first run. He took it and ran behind his pads and then [I] felt like he played.

“As far as what will his contributions be going forward, I thought Nakia and really the backs they learned a lot from Taiwan [Deal] last year. Nakia did a nice job on some special teams plays, and certainly they’re all going to be asked to do different things, but I think that he’s put himself in position.

Chryst also added:

“I think it’s where not only is he confident, I think certainly we, but more importantly everyone around him, is confident in him”

*On the screen pass game to running backs if will that be a viable weapon on the offense:

“It’s got a chance to be. We were 50-50 on [them]. It’s like any play, when you execute, you got a chance. I think there are certain teams you’d like to be able to do it to more than others, but obviously you got to be able to execute them. We had a couple that were good and a couple that weren’t good at all.”

*Enough to nitpick about offense after Friday night's performance with negative yardage plays and missed blocks despite six touchdowns scored and over 400 yards gained?

“Oh yeah. Didn’t have to try to manufacture. We did do some good things, but I do think if you really look at all three of the units, speaking specifically offensively, there was some really good plays where everyone was kind of doing what they’re asked to do. Then there’s, you mentioned it, some of the lost yardage plays. We had a turnover. I didn’t feel like we were on on some of the things that you got to be to give yourself your best chance. I think there’s plenty of stuff to work on offensively certainly.”

*On injuries and how do Chryst decides as the game goes on getting some players out and young ones some work:

“I think those you’ve got two kind of mirroring or going along at the same time. That’s one, first of all, what’s the health of the player? Certainly there’s some games where you get to the point where the game’s probably not in the balance as much, then you’re trying to get guys in that have earned the right to play. I think that was one of the really good things about Friday night was a lot of guys did play and had earned that opportunity to play.

“Yet I think when you’re talking about specifically with injuries, it’s where are they and can they go back in? You’re going to be ruled out, those are not hard decisions, right? Doc tells you he’s out. You get that he could go, and then you try to balance where is it at. Then there’s times whether it’s injury or not, other guys have earned the right to play. On those, you just got to find out first is can they [play]? Certainly you don’t want to do it if they’re going to be at a greater risk of either hurting that more or just something else if they can’t protect themselves.”

*On Matt Henningsen, what ways he used redshirt freshman season as a springboard, and where he’s gotten better:

“Matt was a freshman last year. I think probably every phase of playing, your preparation, all that, I think that play that he made, and many of the plays that he makes, he is a relentless player. Certainly there’s guys around him that makes them but he happens to just by continuing to play. You create some of your own luck. Every player that’s played can learn from things you do well and things you don’t do well. I think it matters to him so he’s going to take all of the possible coaching points, and I think that’s what you appreciate about him. He works his tail off in practice, off the field, all those things.

“He’s still young and learning to play but it’s fun when a guy like that does get a chance to make plays because he puts himself in that position and certainly others around him are doing good things and that’s usually how, not even just defensive football, football in general works. On JT’s big run [for a touchdown in the first quarter], 'KP' [Kendric Pryor] did a heck of a job coming in and blocking so that’s what’s fun about the game is effort matters and certainly improvement matters, but it takes more than just one.”

*On what quarterback Jack Coan did well and areas to improve on after Friday night's performance:

“I thought Jack kind of saw, for the most part, things pretty well. I thought it was purposeful as far as getting the ball out of his hands. Things that he can improve on, when you’re kind of reviewing, you take a look at kind of the sacks. Not every one of them was on him, but I thought there was one where he’s got to own that. Know what’s happening and get the ball in his place for him to go.

"For all the quarterbacks, it was a great learning experience at the end of the half. Not really just talking the last play of the half where if 'JT' [Jonathan Taylor] doesn’t make that play, you’ve got no points and no chance for points, but I think even as we were going. Kind of as I think that drive started with six minutes but then it comes down to where the clock is an issue, and we’ve got to do a better job of helping him. He as the leader can help, ‘OK guys, it’s kind of changing gears on ya, and let’s go there.’ I thought he did a good job for the most part in most of the run game stuff. There’s a couple that he can clean up.

“I loved the way he played and competed though, kind of his demeanor throughout it all. Enough good to build on, and certainly enough stuff to keep cleaning up.”

*On the inside linebackers:

“I like the group. I don’t know that there’s one position where -- and I’m not unique where a coach says, ‘Boy, we got all the depth we need’ -- but I do like that group. It was good for obviously Chris [Orr] has played, but for Jack Sanborn to get his first start. Leo [Chenal] was able to get in a number of snaps. Mikey Maskalunas got a lot of snaps, so that was good to get, and that helps -- I don’t know if the word is build or reinforce the depth -- but when you can get meaningful snaps, and yet you still want to at every position, you want to be deeper.”