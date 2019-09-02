Week 2: Injuries hit four Wisconsin starters entering Central Michigan week
MADISON -- On late Monday morning, the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers released its Week 2 preliminary injury report and depth chart before their second non-conference matchup of the 2019 season against Central Michigan.
With that, the injury report listed a few more Badgers that are significant contributors to the team.
UW designated inside linebacker Chris Orr as questionable with a right leg injury, but three more starters will miss Saturday's game against Central Michigan. That includes offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg).
On the depth chart, David Moorman and Tyler Beach are listed as co-starters at right tackle with Bruss out. At safety, Eric Burrell steps in with Nelson unavailable at safety, and Madison Cone jumps into the two-deep at that position group as well.
Redshirt junior Noah Burks slides into the first-team designation with Green-May not playing this week. Redshirt freshman Jaylan Franklin, who recorded a sack against USF on Friday night, is now listed as a No. 2 outside linebacker.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
ILB Chris Orr (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
OL Logan Bruss (Leg/Left)
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)
|
OLB Izayah Green-May (Arm/Right)
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)
|
G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)
C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)
|
G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)
|
M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)
|
Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-FR | 6-6, 224)
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
LG
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
RG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
RT
|
D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307) OR
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)
|
M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)
|
NT
|
B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)
|
K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)
|
D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)
|
T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)
|
ILB
|
C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)
|
L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)
|
J. Franklin (R-FR | 6-4, 222)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)
|
SS
|
R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)
|
C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)
|
M. Cone (JR | 5-9, 182)
|
CB
|
D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)
|
R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)
|
P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)
|
H
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
JONATHAN TAYLOR WINS BIG TEN OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Not unexpected news for running back Jonathan Taylor, as the Big Ten announced on Monday morning that the junior was this week's conference offensive player of the week.
Taylor received 18 touches for 183 yards with four touchdowns in Wisconsin's 49-0 win over South Florida on Friday night. He rushed the ball 16 times for 135 yards with two scores while also making a mark in the passing game--hauling in two Jack Coan throws for 48 yards and finding the end zone with both receptions.
According to the Big Ten release, he became the first conference player "to record at least two rushing and two receiving touchdowns in the same game since Illinois’ Mikel Leshoure in 2010."
This is the fifth Big Ten offensive player of the week award for Taylor.