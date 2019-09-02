MADISON -- On late Monday morning, the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers released its Week 2 preliminary injury report and depth chart before their second non-conference matchup of the 2019 season against Central Michigan.

With that, the injury report listed a few more Badgers that are significant contributors to the team.

UW designated inside linebacker Chris Orr as questionable with a right leg injury, but three more starters will miss Saturday's game against Central Michigan. That includes offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg).

On the depth chart, David Moorman and Tyler Beach are listed as co-starters at right tackle with Bruss out. At safety, Eric Burrell steps in with Nelson unavailable at safety, and Madison Cone jumps into the two-deep at that position group as well.

Redshirt junior Noah Burks slides into the first-team designation with Green-May not playing this week. Redshirt freshman Jaylan Franklin, who recorded a sack against USF on Friday night, is now listed as a No. 2 outside linebacker.