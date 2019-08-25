MADISON -- This upcoming Friday, head coach Paul Chryst will lead his No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers into Raymond James Stadium to take on the South Florida Bulls. With the start of every game week, Chryst chatted with the media on Sunday and BadgerBlitz.com made it out to Camp Randall Stadium for that and more. Check out some of the highlights from the nearly 20-minute session:

CHRYST ON JACK COAN AND THE QUARTERBACKS

What Coan showed specifically during fall camp and where he took steps forward: “I thought he improved from his understanding certainly of what we’re doing, his command of the offense. His drop, football, I thought he made some strides there. I thought the whole group actually had a really good camp. Those of you who were there, you knew that Jack, every rep he got this camp was with the ones. I thought he did do a good job of just, he’s got a better understanding I think of himself, our offense, of what teams are doing, and I liked the progress he’s made. I think that group as a whole had a good camp.” Does Chryst see the confidence level in Jack Coan improve from a year ago? Reading things better, throwing the ball better, anticipating things better? “I do, and I think that’s kind of natural. I think that a big part of it is he’s trusting the work that he’s put in. There’s also the more you play with guys and you develop trust in them, and I think that helps in Jack’s case, [at] quarterback, when he knows A.J. [Taylor] and trusts A.J. and this and knows 'KP' [Kendric Pryor]. It’s been fun. He worked obviously with 'Q' [Quintez Cephus] before but doing that more and he’s certainly got a good feel for Danny [Davis] and 'Ferg' [tight end Jake Ferguson]. That’s also a big part of it that not only does he trust himself, and I think you trust yourself from the work you put in, but it’s also knowing what the other guys and what they’ve done together. That’s helpful.” On Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf listed as the two second-team quarterabcks and what he sees in those two: “I think that both have gotten a lot better since spring ball. I think that their styles are a little bit different, and yet I think they’re both kind of figuring out as much who they are and how they can play to their strengths within our offense so I like that.” “Like you said, Brian did a good job of putting that together, because depth charts are tricky. We certainly have a rep chart, and yet there’s a good chance probably on that, there are four DBs listed as starters. Yet, [you] anticipate personnel grouping, we’ll probably start with five DBs or more. You just kind of go with it.” “But I love what Chase and Graham have done. They’ve got to keep going, and they’ve got to keep growing, but I like where they’re at.”

ABOUT THE OFFENSE

On being balanced offensively and if he saw what he wanted to in passing game to give him some confidence heading into season: “Yeah, certainly have confidence in that, and there’s no doubt we’ve got to be more balanced. I think like anything, you’ve got to earn the right to be more balanced. You got to produce there. I like the group that has to absorb some of that, when I’m talking about the receivers, the tight ends and the backs and certainly the quarterbacks. But I think for us to be the best offense we can be, we absolutely have to be more balanced. I think the pieces are there, and yet you've got to go out to do it when it matters, and we haven’t done that yet.” On true freshman Jack Eschenbach and what he could provide, and also about any updates about Zander Neuville: “Zander’s, he’s been making good progress, and later this week, he’ll go through a thing. He’s been cleared to do limited [work], but to where we’re fully cleared, that’ll be in the next couple of days. “Eschenbach, I give him credit he took advantage of all the reps that he did get and I think that there are certainly some areas where if need be, he could help us. That group, I thought did a good job of trying to maximize what they had. 'Z,' getting him back [to] where he’s cleared that would be a good step. Kind of just seeing where he’s at football shape-wise, but he’s been able to do a lot of the stuff and get going. So to get fully cleared, we’ll see.” On wide receiver Quintez Cephus being in the two-deep and how much time he may be to see on the field on Friday: “That’s where again I think we still need to use this week and yet, I think how he’s come in and the way he’s picked it up, it’s been good. We’re glad to obviously have him back. Certainly there are some things that I think kind of come back, and just getting into playing shape and going. I think he’s in good shape, but you got to get into playing shape. So we’ll see how this week goes, but certainly feel like he can give us something.”

ODDS AND ENDS