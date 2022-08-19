Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2023 Rufus King tailback Nate White
MILWAUKEE - Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Milwaukee, where 2023 Wisconsin commit Nate White and his Rufus King teammates took on Bay View High School.
White, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, scored five touchdowns and ran for 161 yards during King's 57-0 win on Thursday evening.
Full analysis and insight from Nate White's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den
