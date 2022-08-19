 White scored five touchdowns and ran for 160 yards during King's 57-0 win on Thursday evening.
Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2023 Rufus King tailback Nate White

MILWAUKEE - Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Milwaukee, where 2023 Wisconsin commit Nate White and his Rufus King teammates took on Bay View High School.


White, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, scored five touchdowns and ran for 161 yards during King's 57-0 win on Thursday evening.

_________________________________________________

