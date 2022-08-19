Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2023 Rufus King tailback Nate White

MILWAUKEE - Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Milwaukee, where 2023 Wisconsin commit Nate White and his Rufus King teammates took on Bay View High School.

White, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, scored five touchdowns and ran for 161 yards during King's 57-0 win on Thursday evening.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12

*Like us on Facebook