 OL Joe Brunner and his Blue Dukes teammates took on West Bend East on Friday evening.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 08:18:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2022 Whitefish Bay OL Joe Brunner

WHITEFISH BAY -Week 2 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Whitefish Bay, where 2022 Wisconsin target Joe Brunner and his Blue Dukes teammates took on West Bend East.

Brunner, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle, helped Whitefish Bay to a 34-6 win Friday evening.

