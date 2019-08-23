Week 1 in-state Blitz: 2021 Muskego safety Hunter Wohler
MUSKEGO - Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Muskego High School, where 2021 Wisconsin target Hunter Wohler and the Warriors' kicked off the 2019 season against Marquette University.
Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety, led Muskego to a 14-10 victory over the Hilltoppers Thursday evening.
***Full analysis and insight from Hunter Wohler's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***