Give a Rivals gift subscription
Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
GIFT SUBSCRIPTION
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 18:00:00 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
WBY Shootout Video: 2020 guard Isaac Lindsey
Jon McNamara •
BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
MEQUON
- Junior
Isaac Lindsey
helped Mineral Point to a 1-1 record at the WBY Shootout.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}