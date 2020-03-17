As a senior, Davis averaged 27.2 points per game for La Crosse Central (20-5), which reached the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal before the coronavirus (COVID-19) forced a premature end to the state tournament.

Jonathan Davis , who signed with the Badgers in November, was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Wisconsin, the WBCA announced Tuesday morning.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing, Davis currently ranks as the No. 126 player in the country, according to Rivals.com. The No. 29 small forward committed to Wisconsin in June over offers from Iowa, West Virginia and Minnesota, among others. The Badgers initially offered in late December of 2017.

"Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom," UW head coach Greg Gard said in a release. "Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player.

"He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”

Davis is part of a 2020 recruiting class for Wisconsin that also includes Lorne Bowman, Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl, Jordan Davis and preferred walk-on Carter Gilmore.

In February, Davis, a four-year varsity starter, passed Kobe King's mark of 2,060 points to become the all-time leader at Central.