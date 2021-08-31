WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz, WR Danny Davis, OL Tyler Beach

MADISON, WIS. -- Week 1 is upon us, and No. 12 Wisconsin continues to prepare for a cross-divisional clash with No. 19 Penn State. BadgerBlitz.com spoke with quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Danny Davis and left tackle Tyler Beach inside the McClain Center on Monday. Check out the videos below for what they had to say five days away from kickoff against the Nittany Lions on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m., FOX).

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

Topics discussed include: *Penn State's defense [0:10] *Reacting on the fly [0:50] *Owning the offense [1:50] *Playing in front of fans [2:10] *Running back Chez Mellusi [2:45] *Center Joe Tippman [3:30] *Right guard Jack Nelson [4:10] *Running back Isaac Guerendo [4:30] *Whether the offense with "air it out" more this season [4:50]

WIDE RECEIVER DANNY DAVIS

Topics discussed include: *Playing a Big Ten opponent first in No. 19 Penn State [0:00] *Game plan and how lethal the offense can be [0:38] *Full house at Camp Randall and his excitement [1:11] *His health and if he's going to play on Saturday [1:35] *What happened to cause him to miss some fall camp practices [1:54] *Who in the wide receiver room could be contributors this season [3:05] *What type of season it'll be for Davis and Wisconsin [4:00] *Penn State's secondary and defense [5:00] *Expectations for Davis, Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike and the wide receiver room [5:30]

LEFT TACKLE TYLER BEACH