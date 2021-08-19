WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz, OL Joe Tippmann, WR Chimere Dike

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with quarterback Graham Mertz , offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and wide receiver Chimere Dike after the session. Check out the interviews as seen on our YouTube page.

MADISON, WIS. -- No. 12 Wisconsin concluded its twelfth practice of the 2021 fall camp schedule on Wednesday just outside of Camp Randall Stadium.

*His roommate and center, Joe Tippmann , coming back from injury and competing for first-team reps

*The competition between the offense and defense

Topics discussed include:

*His progression back from labrum surgery to competing for first-team reps

*Trying to stay sharp while not being able to compete on the field during recovery

*Competing with redshirt senior Kayden Lyles for first-team center reps

*How he and Lyles are battling every day for the center reps

*When he realized he could compete for first-team reps

*How the offensive line is progressing with competition and dealing with injuries

*Weight room numbers after recovering from labrum surgery

*Biggest challenge going to center spot rather than being on the edge of the offensive line

*How the defense has progressed and going up against the defensive line