WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz, OL Joe Tippmann, WR Chimere Dike
MADISON, WIS. -- No. 12 Wisconsin concluded its twelfth practice of the 2021 fall camp schedule on Wednesday just outside of Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com spoke with quarterback Graham Mertz, offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and wide receiver Chimere Dike after the session. Check out the interviews as seen on our YouTube page.
QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ
Topics discussed include:
*Offense's performance on Wednesday
*Wisconsin's defense
*Wisconsin's offensive line
*The competition between the offense and defense
*Texting teammates at odd hours
*His roommate and center, Joe Tippmann, coming back from injury and competing for first-team reps
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JOE TIPPMANN
Topics discussed include:
*His progression back from labrum surgery to competing for first-team reps
*Trying to stay sharp while not being able to compete on the field during recovery
*Competing with redshirt senior Kayden Lyles for first-team center reps
*How he and Lyles are battling every day for the center reps
*When he realized he could compete for first-team reps
*How the offensive line is progressing with competition and dealing with injuries
*Weight room numbers after recovering from labrum surgery
*Biggest challenge going to center spot rather than being on the edge of the offensive line
*How the defense has progressed and going up against the defensive line
WIDE RECEIVER CHIMERE DIKE
Topics discussed include:
*Fall camp
*Progression from spring practices to fall camp
*How his body has developed and technique has improved
*The progress of the wide receiver rooms
*Special teams
*What made Wednesday's practice successful for the offense
*Going up against the Wisconsin defense
*The secondary and the steps they've taken
*True freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell
*The player that has stood out during fall camp so far