WATCH: Wisconsin legend Michael Finley discusses jersey retirement

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin honored former great Michael Finley on Sunday, with his No. 24 jersey now hanging in the Kohl Center rafters. Watch and listen in to the former Badger discuss the distinction, his time in Madison, this year’s team, and more.

Wisconsin pulled off a 77-63 victory over Michigan on Sunday in Madison, and at halftime, the Badgers honored legend Michael Finley with retiring his No. 24 jersey. Watch the banner being raised to the Kohl Center rafters, along with Finley's warm words to coaches, teammates and Badger fans.

