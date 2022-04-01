WATCH: Wisconsin inside linebackers, Bill Sheridan availability

MADISON, WIS. -- One key position group Wisconsin seeing significant winds of change will be its inside linebacker room. The production and leadership of Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn -- who combined for 206 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 2021 -- will obviously be missed. Both now look ahead to their dreams in the NFL.

Mike Maskalunas, a key reserve and core special teams contributor, also departs the program after exhausting his eligibility in six seasons. Then the program announced in February that assistant Bob Bostad, who mentored this group since the 2017 campaign, moved back to coach the offensive line.

Wisconsin hired longtime NFL and collegiate assistant coach Bill Sheridan to guide the inside linebackers, and there is talent within this group. Watch and listen to Sheridan, along with fourth-year juniors Tatum Grass and Maema Njongmeta, third-year sophomore Jordan Turner and sophomore Jake Chaney from Friday's availability inside the McClain Center.