WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst on Guerendo, Benton, Braelon Allen
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters on Tuesday after the program's 17th fall camp practice.
Topics discussed in the availability include the following:
*Running back Isaac Guerendo [0:52]
*The outside linebackers and position coach Bobby April III [2:18]
*Offensive lineman Cormac Sampson and his versatility [3:40]
*True freshman wide receiver Markus Allen [4:51]
*True freshman running back Braelon Allen [6:05]
*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton [6:57]
*Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Nelson [8:30]
*Redshirt junior cornerback Alexander Smith [9:45]