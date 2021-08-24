 Wisconsin Football: Head coach Paul Chryst on Isaac Guerendo, Keeanu Benton
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 14:53:29 -0500') }} football

WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst on Guerendo, Benton, Braelon Allen

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters on Tuesday after the program's 17th fall camp practice.

Topics discussed in the availability include the following:

*Running back Isaac Guerendo [0:52]

*The outside linebackers and position coach Bobby April III [2:18]

*Offensive lineman Cormac Sampson and his versatility [3:40]

*True freshman wide receiver Markus Allen [4:51]

*True freshman running back Braelon Allen [6:05]

*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton [6:57]

*Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Nelson [8:30]

*Redshirt junior cornerback Alexander Smith [9:45]


