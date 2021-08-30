Watch: Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

BadgerBlitz.com was there, and follow along as the two coaches discuss many subjects leading up an early season test.

UW welcomes No. 19 Penn State to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX). Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard spoke with reporters on Monday morning inside the McClain Center.

MADISON, WIS. -- No. 12 Wisconsin faces a tall challenge this weekend with a Big Ten East foe coming to town.

Topics discussed include the following:

*Offensive identity and what Chryst would like to see this season [1:20]

*The growth of cornerback Faion Hicks [3:15]

*Center Joe Tippmann and what Chryst and staff saw from him to keep him with first-team reps [4:50]

*The offense and possibility of creating explosive plays compared to a year ago [6:00]

*Penn State's new offensive coordinator and how UW tries to prepare for the Nittany Lions' scheme [8:30]

*Chez Mellusi and what he did to claim first-team tailback spot [10:15]

*The running back room and splitting of reps [11:45]

*How Mellusi and Jalen Berger have learned from each other [12:45]

*Heading into conference play right away against Penn State [14:00]

*Penn State's defense [15:00]

*Offensive lineman Jack Nelson [17:05]

*Which true freshmen could see action early in the season [18:15]

*Taking back the offense [19:15]