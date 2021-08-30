Watch: Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard
MADISON, WIS. -- No. 12 Wisconsin faces a tall challenge this weekend with a Big Ten East foe coming to town.
UW welcomes No. 19 Penn State to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX). Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard spoke with reporters on Monday morning inside the McClain Center.
BadgerBlitz.com was there, and follow along as the two coaches discuss many subjects leading up an early season test.
WISCONSIN HEAD COACH PAUL CHRYST
Topics discussed include the following:
*Offensive identity and what Chryst would like to see this season [1:20]
*The growth of cornerback Faion Hicks [3:15]
*Center Joe Tippmann and what Chryst and staff saw from him to keep him with first-team reps [4:50]
*The offense and possibility of creating explosive plays compared to a year ago [6:00]
*Penn State's new offensive coordinator and how UW tries to prepare for the Nittany Lions' scheme [8:30]
*Chez Mellusi and what he did to claim first-team tailback spot [10:15]
*The running back room and splitting of reps [11:45]
*How Mellusi and Jalen Berger have learned from each other [12:45]
*Heading into conference play right away against Penn State [14:00]
*Penn State's defense [15:00]
*Offensive lineman Jack Nelson [17:05]
*Which true freshmen could see action early in the season [18:15]
*Taking back the offense [19:15]
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD
Topics discussed include the following:
*Preparing for Penn State's defense [0:00]
*The challenge of facing wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington [0:45]
*Inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal and what they mean to the defense [1:30]
*On how Sanborn and Chenal can get into the backfield [2:25]
*Safeties Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder [3:40]
*Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford [4:30]
*Outside linebacker Aaron Witt [6:30]
*Cornerback Faion Hicks [7:18]
*On preparing players for playing against Penn State with fans [8:25]
*Center Joe Tippman [9:55]
*Cornerbacks Donte Burton, Dean Engram, Semar Melvin and Alexander Smith listed as co-second team players [11:00]