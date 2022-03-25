WATCH: Wisconsin coordinators Bobby Engram, Jim Leonhard
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin kicked off its spring practice schedule earlier this week, and the Badgers' two coordinators spoke with reporters on Friday morning about a variety of topics.
Check out BadgerBlitz.com's videos of offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard discussing a variety of topics.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR BOBBY ENGRAM
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD
