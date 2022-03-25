 Wisconsin Football: Coordinators Bobby Engram, Jim Leonhard interviews
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-25 16:22:56 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Wisconsin coordinators Bobby Engram, Jim Leonhard

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin kicked off its spring practice schedule earlier this week, and the Badgers' two coordinators spoke with reporters on Friday morning about a variety of topics.

Check out BadgerBlitz.com's videos of offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard discussing a variety of topics.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR BOBBY ENGRAM

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}