WATCH: Wisconsin CBs Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams, ILB Jack Sanborn
MADISON, WIS. -- Week 1 is upon us, and No. 12 Wisconsin continues to prepare for a cross-divisional clash with No. 19 Penn State.
BadgerBlitz.com spoke with cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, along with inside linebacker Jack Sanborn inside the McClain Center on Monday. Check out the videos below for what they had to say five days away from kickoff against the Nittany Lions on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m., FOX).
CORNERBACK FAION HICKS
Topics discussed include the following:
*Positional depth at cornerback [0:20]
*Looking back from his freshman year to now and people looking up to him [1:00]
*Safeties Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson [1:50]
*Studying Penn State's offense with new offensive coordinator [2:20]
*Penn State wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington [3:02]
CORNERBACK CAESAR WILLIAMS
*How he's started to prepare for Penn State [0:00]
*Penn State wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington [0:50]
*How he saw himself grow in fall camp [1:45]
*How cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat helped remold his game [2:25]
*Depth chart behind Williams and Hicks with four second-team corners [3:35]
*How he has seen the competition within the cornerback room [4:20]
INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN
Topics discussed include the following:
*Blitzing and getting into the backfield [0:30]
*Playing Penn State [1:15]
*Dissecting Penn State's offense with new offensive coordinator and returning personnel [2:15]
*Depth at inside linebacker [3:20]