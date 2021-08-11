 Wisconsin Football: Chez Mellusi on transferring from Clemson, Jalen Berger, Badgers RB room
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 14:06:58 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: RB Chez Mellusi on coming to Wisconsin, leaving Clemson

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi, one of the new Badgers on the Camp Randall block, spoke with reporters after practice on Wednesday morning. Among the topics discussed include:

*The decision to leave Clemson

*How interest in Wisconsin started and how the relationship grew

*The decision to commit to Wisconsin

*Fellow running back Jalen Berger and what they can do together in the backfield

*The running back room as a whole

*Mellusi's running style

*Learning from first-round draft pick Travis Etienne while at Clemson

*Running backs coach Gary Brown

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}