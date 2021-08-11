WATCH: RB Chez Mellusi on coming to Wisconsin, leaving Clemson
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi, one of the new Badgers on the Camp Randall block, spoke with reporters after practice on Wednesday morning. Among the topics discussed include:
*The decision to leave Clemson
*How interest in Wisconsin started and how the relationship grew
*The decision to commit to Wisconsin
*Fellow running back Jalen Berger and what they can do together in the backfield
*The running back room as a whole
*Mellusi's running style
*Learning from first-round draft pick Travis Etienne while at Clemson
*Running backs coach Gary Brown