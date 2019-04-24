MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Tuesday after spring practice. Video of Chryst's media availability is courtesy of UWBadgers.com, and some notes from Chryst's talk are included below.

-- Senior running back Bradrick Shaw was in pads and got some reps on Tuesday during 7-on-7 passing drills, another step forward for him after he missed all of the 2018 season with an ACL injury he suffered near the end of 2017. Chryst said getting Shaw some reps in practice is a good sign, since the end goal is to have him healthy an available to back up junior Jonathan Taylor in the fall.

"The whole goal really with Brad is ‘Can he do enough this spring to where he’s really ready and confident for the summer? Can he have a great summer of working out and conditioning that will set up for fall?'" Chryst said. "(I) love who Bradrick is ... you pull for him after what he’s gone through. It’s good to get him some stuff now, but really the goal is to get him ready for full summer conditioning and workouts. I don’t worry about Bradrick the football player. Certainly he’s going to need some work, but if he can get to fall camp healthy and ready to go it would be great to have him back"

-- The Badgers will likely have a few former players selected in the NFL Draft over the weekend. When asked if he thought players like former UW offensive linemen Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel were ready to jump to the next level Chryst said he knows his out-going seniors will give everything they can to their new teams.

"I think they will do all they can to give themselves a chance (to have success)," Chryst said on Tuesday. "It’s a really good league, and they are good players who have earned the opportunity. I’m excited to see where they are going to go (in the draft)."

-- This was Chryst's final media availability until the season gets a little closer - Chryst isn't scheduled to chat with reporters again until the Big Ten Media Days in mid-July. When asked how he thought his quarterbacks developed during the spring Chryst shied away from saying anything about the team's depth chart, but added that he has liked what he has seen from the four quarterbacks who have been getting reps so far this year.

"I’ve liked the way they have approached this spring," Chryst said Tuesday. "I think they have worked at it, and I think each one has gotten something out of spring, which is really important."







