WATCH: OL Riley Mahlman, Nolan Rucci, QB Deacon Hill talk first year at UW

MADISON -- Wisconsin opened up player availability on Tuesday morning inside the McClain Center. BadgerBlitz.com spoke with several of the highly-touted true freshmen -- five-star lineman Nolan Rucci, four-star tackle Riley Mahlman and cannon-armed quarterback Deacon Hill -- about their first seasons at UW, their roles during the first year in Madison, and more.

