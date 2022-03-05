WATCH: Micah Potter on NBA, G League journey, 2021-22 Badgers
Micah Potter continues to impress in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging nearly a double-double per outing at the professional level. BadgerBlitz TV caught up with the former Wisconsin standout on Saturday morning to discuss his journey less than a year after leaving Madison and a variety of topics regarding this season's Big Ten title team. They include the following:
*His path the NBA and the NBA G League
*The adjustments he has made to the professional game
*His brief time with the Detroit Pistons
*How NBA and NBA G League contracts work
*How Wisconsin helped him for the professional level
*The 2021-22 Wisconsin team and just how much he is able to watch games
*Discussions on Johnny Davis' development, Brad Davison's impact and Tyler Wahl
*How often he keeps in touch with head coach Greg Gard and the staff
*How far this Wisconsin team can go in March Madness
