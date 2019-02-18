WATCH: Greg Gard talks comeback win
ON HOW HIS TEAM MANAGED TO COME BACK IN THE SECOND HALF:
"A gritty team win - once we got the lid off of the basket and finished out the first half a little bit better. I thought we did some good things in terms of taking care of the ball for the most part. To be able to play that game with 12 turnovers, even though 12 in my book is too many, considering how many turnovers they were forcing and how other teams had struggled against them. Defensively I thought we were very good again. "
— Greg Gard
