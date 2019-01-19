WATCH: Greg Gard speaks after Wisconsin's upset win
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard spoke with media members after his team's 64-54 win over No. 2 Michigan, and video of his press conference is included below.
On his team showing more consistency
"We've been good in spurts, but we haven't been good long enough against good teams. In this league everybody knows there's not any bad (teams) so you've got to be consistent for 60, 70, 75, 80 whatever number possessions it is. We were more consistent tonight than we were for the last couple of weeks. "
— Greg Gard
