Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard met with local media members on Monday morning during UW's weekly press conference and spoke for a few minutes about the challenges his team faces in the Big Ten on a nightly basis. Asked about the league's competitive nature from the top to the bottom of the standings, Gard said his team will need to remain focused whoever they play as they try and remain near the top of the Big Ten standings over the final few weeks of the season.

"I don’t think anybody is safe at home or on the road," Gard said on Monday. "It’s just every night anything can happen. That’s a cliche, but I think this year it’s really proven true in terms of how competitive from 1 to 14 teams have been."

Video of Gard's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.