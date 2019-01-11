WATCH: Greg Gard frustrated by turnovers in loss
ON HIS TEAM'S 17 TURNOVERS:
"We had been so good in that area, and to have that (turnovers) rear its ugly head so to speak was obviously disappointing."
— Greg Gard
ON THE IMPACT OF LOSING THE REBOUNDING BATTLE:
"Defensive rebounding and turnovers. Two things we had been so good on. Like I said in the turnover department - we let them get going early ... but we rebounded from that. Even though they hit some shots we did some decent things defensively on the perimeter after that flurry. You're going to have hard time when you turn it over that much and then don't clean up the glass on both ends. "
— Greg Gard
___________________________________________________
