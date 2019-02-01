Ticker
WATCH: Greg Gard breaks down win over Maryland

ON THE ENERGY THE TEAM GOT FROM THE KOHL CENTER CROWD:

"I thought the crowd was amazing. I thought they did a great job. The students were really into it. Whether it was the white out that made a difference in adding more adrenaline to the building or not, that’s the electricity and noise level we need in this place. It was definitely a boost for us tonight. "
— Greg Gard

ON ALEEM FORD STEPPING UP AGAINST MARYLAND: 

"We’ve been able to rely on other people. The other night at Nebraska it was Charlie Thomas. Tonight Aleem Ford gave us a huge boost. I knew with them going in to foul trouble and going small we had to go small, they went zone (and) I wanted to be more mobile and have more shooters on the floor - Aleem fit that category. "
— Greg Gard

