"I think the one thing that jumps out that's not on that stat sheet is the job he did defenisvely on Pardon. Specifically when Nate got in foul trouble ... we got out of sync in terms of our rotations of the bigs. It was going to be harder we knew anyway to play two together because of how they'll use more stretch fours and mobile four-men where it was at times going to be hard to play Happ and Reuvers together. Maybe the foul trouble happened for a reason - it forced us to go smaller. But he was really active, Ethan, in terms of his post defense. One of the better post defensive jobs he has done. "

— Greg Gard