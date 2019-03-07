Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 21:24:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Greg Gard breaks down Iowa win

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.
"Obviously on a senior night you want to go out on a great note and I think this group, those three guys have done a really good job of helping this program grow and transition. They played well their last night at home. That’s obviously a good thing. "
— Greg Gard

___________________________________________________

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}