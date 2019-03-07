WATCH: Greg Gard breaks down Iowa win
"Obviously on a senior night you want to go out on a great note and I think this group, those three guys have done a really good job of helping this program grow and transition. They played well their last night at home. That’s obviously a good thing. "
— Greg Gard
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.