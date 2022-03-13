WATCH: Greg Gard, Brad Davison, Johnny Davis on NCAA Tournament 'reward'

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin needed to wait a few seconds longer to see their March Madness destination, as the big screen inside Union South's "The Sett" restaurant went blank for a few seconds. When it finally returned to working capacity, it unveiled the Badgers as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region.

UW (24-7) will take on No. 14-seeded Colgate on inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for its NCAA Tournament first round matchup. Head coach Greg Gard and guards Brad Davison and Johnny Davis met with reporters on Sunday evening after the news dropped.