WATCH: Greg Gard, Badgers discuss close home win against Penn State

MADISON, WIS. -- No. 11 Wisconsin escaped the Kohl Center with a 51-49 victory over a pesky Penn State program on Saturday night.

The Badgers (18-4 overall, 9-3 Big Ten) held the Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-7) to 31.6% shooting overall -- including 16.7% in the first half. However, UW only connected on 37.5% of its attempts in the conference clash and did not see its top two scorers -- guards Johnny Davis and Brad Davison -- hit double figures on the evening.

However, a trio of Badgers emerged in the scoring department to lift the program to another victory. Check out postgame comments from Wisconsin forwards Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard