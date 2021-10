MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage brought back basketball fans to the Kohl Center for the first time since March 2020.

The Badger faithful caught an extended glimpse of Greg Gard's men's basketball team, along with Marisa Moseley's women's basketball program.

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with Gard, center Steven Crowl and guard Jonathan Davis after the scrimmage to discuss a variety of topics.