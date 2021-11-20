WATCH: Braelon Allen, Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson discuss Badgers' win
MADISON, WIS. -- No. 15 Wisconsin needed a last-minute defensive stand to keep the Freedom Trophy in its 35-28 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. However, its offense rose to the challenge with big plays throughout the contest.
Catch postgame interviews from true freshman tailback Braelon Allen, quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson discussing a variety of topics.
TAILBACK BRAELON ALLEN
QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ
TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON
