WATCH: Bobby, Dean Engram discuss new roles at Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. -- The Engram family influence on Wisconsin football increased in the past week with the hiring of Bobby Engram as the program's new offensive coordinator.

Of course, his son, Dean Engram just finished his third season in cardinal and white as a member of the Badgers' secondary. However, the rising fourth-year junior himself will see a change in role next season as he transitions to wide receiver from cornerback.

Both Engrams sat down with reporters on Friday morning inside the McClain Center, adjacent to Camp Randall Stadium, to discuss the recent changes and more.