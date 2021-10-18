 Wisconsin Football: Badgers discuss Purdue, David Bell, George Karlaftis
WATCH: Badgers turn the page to Purdue

MADISON, WIS. -- After a grueling win over Army last weekend, Wisconsin's weekly preparation now turns towards Big Ten West foe Purdue and its pass-happy offense.

BadgerBlitz.com caught up with a half-dozen players during Monday's weekly availability. They discuss the matchups not just against wide receiver David Bell and the Boilermakers' offensive scheme, but a defense led by star lineman George Karlaftis.

UW (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) and Purdue (4-2, 2-1) face off in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday (2 p.m. CT, BTN).

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TYLER BEACH

CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

CORNERBACK CAESAR WILLIAMS

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

WIDE RECEIVER DANNY DAVIS III

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN CORMAC SAMPSON

