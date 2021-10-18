WATCH: Badgers turn the page to Purdue

MADISON, WIS. -- After a grueling win over Army last weekend, Wisconsin's weekly preparation now turns towards Big Ten West foe Purdue and its pass-happy offense.

BadgerBlitz.com caught up with a half-dozen players during Monday's weekly availability. They discuss the matchups not just against wide receiver David Bell and the Boilermakers' offensive scheme, but a defense led by star lineman George Karlaftis.

UW (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) and Purdue (4-2, 2-1) face off in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday (2 p.m. CT, BTN).