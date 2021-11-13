WATCH: Badgers recap win vs. Northwestern
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin took care of business inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, taming the Northwestern Wildcats in a 35-7 victory.
Check out postgame interviews with the standouts from the blowout win via BadgerBlitz.com's YouTube channel.
QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ
CORNERBACK DEAN ENGRAM
SAFETY JOHN TORCHIO
RUNNING BACK BRADY SCHIPPER
